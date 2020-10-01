18th Annual Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale

The top selling yearling at the 18th Annual Sugar Bars sale was lot 56, a May, 2019 Buckskin Stallion by Profit Power



Date: Sept. 20, 2020

Location: Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

22 Weanling stud colts – $3,180

23 Weanling fillies – $1,424

23 Saddle horses – $9,204

7 Yearling colts – $3,562

5 Brood mares – $2,960

The Sugar Bars Legacy sale continues to gain momentum in the quality and selection of weanlings, yearlings, saddle horses and broodmares horses available from the Sugar Bars Breeders and guest consignors. This year’s sale broke several records for high selling horses and averages. A true testament to the dedication and perseverance in keeping the Sugar Bars line of horses in the spot light.

The sale was held at the Historic Sheridan County Fairgrounds in Sheridan WY to a packed house of buyers and horse enthusiasts. Horses sold to 17 states across the nation, either in person or represented on the phone.

Top Weanlings

Lot 18, 3/20 Buckskin stallion by Hes Busy Shining x Busy Winin Chex X All Ready Smart x Smart Chick Olena from Haight Ranch to Sue Arata, Columbus, MT for $16,000.

Lot 22, Coolin In Boonsville, 4/20 Palomino stallion, by JS Pure Seduction x Lena Peptolena X Famous Prophesy x Hez Gonna Be Famous from Karla McDonald to Marilyn Woods, Boxeman, MT for $5,000.

Lot 43, Wild Card, Morning Sky Champ, 5/20 black stallion by Heza Blue Boon Champ x Once In a Blue Moon X Cats Blue Star Bucks x BNE Dash of Blue from Deer Run Ranch to Tom & Sonya Coolahan, Hermosa, SD for $5,000.

Top Yearlings

Lot 56, HR Pure Profit, 5/19 Buckskin Stallion by Profit Power x Profit Increase X Cook N Oak x Cook County ETC from Haight Ranch to Mike Cherni, Sheridan, WY for $5,000.

Top Riding horses

Lot 88, DDD Dashin N Driftin, 2015 Bay gelding sired by El Miguel x First Down Dash X Ali Jack x Docs Jack Frost from Broken Arrow Livestock to Donna Hunt, Newcastle, WY for $16,500.

Lot 78, FQHR Blue Lynx River, 2012 Blue Roan gelding sired by West River Blue x Blue Star McKeeg X Snips Roan Baker x Roan Bar Dandy from Paul Cook, to Steve Russel, Victor, MT for $16,000.

Lot 81, Mr. San Peppy Bones, 2013 Brown gelding sired by Smart Sugar Bar x Smart Little Lena X Mr. San Peppy x Leo San from Marc Matlick to Brent Hudson, Waverly Hall, GA for $15,000.