19 youth named 2022 NILE Merit heifer recipients

Congratulations to these young men and women! They will receive heifers from their gracious donors this fall. After a year of monthly reports, lessons, and breeding the heifers they will show at the 2022 NILE and then take full ownership. We’re excited to see young people interested in agriculture and specifically beef cattle!

Thank you donors, past and present — we couldn’t do this amazing program without you!

Recipient Name — Donor

Keala Archer of Priest River, ID — Angelo Cattle Company of Drummond, MT

Corinne Canen of Glendive, MT — Beery Land & Livestock of Vida, MT

Charlee Cline of Gold Creek, MT — Klompien Red Angus of Manhattan, MT

Anna Geddes of Connell , WA — 3C Cattle Company of Stevensville, MT

Baylee Herman of Simms, MT — Sidwell Ranch of Columbus, MT

Wyatt Johannes of Worden, MT — Redland Red Angus of Hysham, MT

Evan Jones of Rozet, WY — Matt & Sarah Noyes of Bighorn, MT

Jaxyn Lyson of Baker, MT — Bar JV Angus pf Fairview, MT

Kyla Mather of Wilsall, MT — L Bar W Cattle Company of Absarokee, MT

Layne Meek of Glendive, MT — Knaub Cattle Company of Lodge Grass, MT

Grace Ones of Kenmare, ND — Sand Rock Angus of Broadus, MT

Emily Peck of Shepherd, MT — Shay Family Livestock of Laurel, MT

Ione Plummer of Kalispell, MT — Montana Ranch LLC of Big Fork, MT

Emily Rossi of Yampa, CO — Quarter Circle Livestock of Laramie, WY

Shayla Russell of Absarokee, MT — Walborn Cattle Company of Hardin, MT

Luke Steele of Cottonwood, CA — Jorgensen Ranch of Orland, CA

Tag Thompson of Powell, WY — Christensen Red Angus of Park City, MT

Alyssa Williams of Ritzville, WA — Hang’n A Cattle Company of Pasco, WA

Katherine Windy Boy of Box Elder, MT — Clear Creek Angus of Chinook, MT

–The NILE