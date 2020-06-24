2 Tons prohibited Chinese meat found at US port

LONG BEACH, CA – In the first five months of fiscal year 2020, the interception of prohibited meats from China at the LA/Long Beach Seaport has increased 70% compared with the same period the year before, says Port and Terminal.

Ironically, Bloomberg recently reported that China is now testing legally imported American pork for the coronavirus. China may be experiencing a second wave of the virus.

From April 6, to June 6, agents assigned to the LA/Long Beach Seaport discovered 19,555 pounds of prohibited pork, chicken, beef and duck products arriving from China, said US Customs and Border Protections.

The meat products were said to have been mixed with headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell phone covers, plastic cases and household goods “in a clear attempt to smuggle the prohibited meats,” Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

According to USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, China is a country affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease.

According to Port and Terminal, last March, in the largest agricultural seizure ever made in the United States, U.S. federal agents seized at least a million pounds of pork that were being smuggled from China into the U.S. in more than 50 unrefrigerated shipping containers via the ports of New York and New Jersey.

