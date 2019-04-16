20 Additional Nebraska Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Reimbursement for Repair, Replacement of Public Facilities

The following are now eligible for Categories C-G at a federal cost share of not less than 75 percent:

LINCOLN, Neb. – The major disaster declaration for the State of Nebraska has been amended to authorize Public Assistance (PA) grants for 20 additional counties to help pay for repair and replacement of public facilities damaged as a result of the March winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding.

The amendment adds:

11 counties, Banner, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Franklin, Garden, Kimball, Phelps, Sheridan, Sioux and Webster, designated for all PA categories (emergency work and permanent work).

Three counties, Saunders, Stanton and Thurston for Categories C – G (already designated for Individual Assistance and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures [Categories A and B], including direct federal assistance).

Six counties, Brown, Harlan, Keya Paha, Lincoln, Merrick and Rock for Categories C – G (already designated for debris removal and emergency protective measures [Categories A and B], including direct federal assistance).

FEMA's Public Assistance grant program provides federal assistance to state and local governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations following a presidential disaster declaration. Public Assistance can help communities quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Through the program, FEMA can reimburse eligible costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations. The Public Assistance program also encourages protection of these damaged facilities from future events by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

Previously 65 counties and five tribal nations were approved for Public Assistance grants to reimburse the cost of emergency services and debris removal, including direct federal assistance (Categories A-B).

–FEMA