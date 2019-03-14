From The American Quarter Horse Association

The American Quarter Horse Association has released the 2018 AQHA Annual Report, which is available to download at http://www.aqha.com/annualreport. The annual report contains complete statistics for AQHA membership, horse registrations and transfers, show and race statistics, and more.

"AQHA's annual report dives into the Association's functions, goals and how we operate as a business dedicated to serving our members in the best way possible," said AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines. "I encourage all AQHA members to read through the report for a statistical look at our Association."

Also in the report, 2018-19 AQHA President Dr. Jim Heird explains the priorities he focused on during his term as president.

"In addition to focusing on supporting our members, my priorities during my time on the Executive Committee were to be a more inclusive organization; protect our finances; enhance our youth initiatives; serve our breeders; continue to educate our judges and stewards; ensure a level playing field in our shows and races; appreciate and understand our ranch producers and provide a show environment where our horses can excel with riders ranging from professionals to youth; and, above all, make sure our horses are trained, shown, raced and treated safely and humanely every day."

Included in the Annual Report are the top-10 membership countries in 2018:

United States – 200,830

Canada – 14,160

Germany – 6,070

Italy – 1,960

Mexico – 1,931

Austria – 1,084

France – 974

Sweden – 842

Switzerland – 765

Netherlands – 720

View the 2018 AQHA Annual Report or download the executive summary at http://www.aqha.com/annualreport.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA