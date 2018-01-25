2018 BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast: Feb. 3

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Fine Arts Building on Central States Fairgrounds

Doors Open at 8 a.m.

Breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

Program at 9 a.m.

TICKETS: Adults $12

Children: 10 and under $7

BHSS Pioneer Awards:

• Hubert Roth (posthumously). He was instrumental in doing the first lyout and groundwork for the Central States Fair, the Hubert Roth Grandstand in his honor

• Jerry Hammerquist: former & longtime CSF/BHSS Board of Director, Rancher, Cattleman and promoter of the Black Hills Stock Show.

• BHSS Spirit Award (people who do not fit into the ranching/ag area but have made a notable contribution to the area/community) Tri State News –over 50 years of support and reporting events of the Black Hills Stock Show

• New- BHSS Pioneer Ranch Award (a continuing original Generational operating Ranch): Conger Ranch is located near Buffalo Gap, founding date is 1880 currently operated by the Family

For tickets contact Dick Bray at 605- 342-8678 or 605-521-0472 or NanCee Maynard 605-923-4494 or 605-390-0109.

–BHSS Pioneer Breakfast