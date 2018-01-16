2018 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo Ticketed Events

Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour

Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour will feature 30 top PRCA bull riding contestants competing against 30 of the top bulls in the world for over $36,000 in prize money.

Rodeo personnel will include announcer, Will Rasmussen and PRCA three-time Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford, with a special guest appearance by the Young Living Percherons Hitch.

Recommended Stories For You

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Colt Starting Challenge

Friday, Jan. 26, Saturday, Jan. 27 & Sunday, Jan. 28

7- 9 p.m.

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Using natural horsemanship methods, contestants compete to gentle and ride the horse they have drawn. The horses in this event are halter broke, but have never been saddled, bridled or ridden.

On the first day the trainers have two one-hour sessions to work with their horse in their round pen, with a half-hour break in between. All the trainers are working their horses at the same time. They take a turn to explain to the audience, while they are training, what they are doing and why.

On the second day, they have two 45-minute sessions to work with their horse, with a half-hour break in between. During the second session they have the choice to leave the round pen and ride in the arena to prepare their horse for the obstacle course.

The next day the round pens are removed from the arena, and each rider has 12 minutes to ride their horse through an obstacle course in the arena. In the obstacle course, they ride over a tarp, weave thru vertical poles, walk thru zig-zag poles, rope a barrel, and drag a pole. Judges decide the winner, who receives a buckle.

Live music follows the Saturday night event.

Tickets are required and available at the door. $10 for each session or $20 for all three nights.

Dakota Junk Market

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rodeo Zone Trade Show (Ice Arena)

$5 admission at the door

Hosted by the Granville Junk Aholics the Dakota Junk Market is making its debut in the Rodeo Zone! Our favorite Junkn' ladies are heading to Rodeo Rapid City stocked with a ton of "JUNK". For those of you unfamiliar with the Granville Junk Aholics they are a well-known group of junk lovers who gather to restore, refurbish, re-use, re-purpose, reclaim, and re-sell the often discarded and lovingly used items.

2018 PRCA Rodeo Rapid City

Saturday, Jan. 27, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

One of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation, nominated 17 times as PRCA's "Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year," winning this award twice! Over 600 top PRCA contestants, including world champions, Wrangler National Finals qualifiers and Badlands Circuit Champions, will compete in all seven rodeo events for over $200,000 in prize money.

Rodeo personnel Jan. 26 and 27 will feature rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen and three-time Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford. Special appearances by the Young Living Percheron Hitch!

Feb. 1-3, rodeo personnel will include six-time PRCA Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks and the most decorated PRCA Barrelman in history, Keith Isley, 22X selected as Clown of the Year, Specialty Act and Coors Man in the Can! Don't miss the wild specialty events being held during these performances, which include North American Trick Riding Finals, Free Style Bullfight competitions and a special shoot-off with the Rodeo Rapid City Mounted Shooting Champion!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Stockman’s Banquet and Ball

Saturday, Jan. 27,

6 p.m. – Social

7 p.m. – Banquet

Best Western Ramkota

Tickets are $65 each, or a table for 8 for $520.

The Black Hills Stock Show Stockman's Banquet and Ball will honor the accomplishments of four individuals at the annual event.

The Stockman's Banquet and Ball has a tradition of honoring those who have excelled in the agricultural industry as Stockmen and Agri-Business people. A special "Hall of Fame" distinction is awarded to an individual who has been influential in the growth and support of the Black Hills Stock Show®.

New this year is the Horse Person of the Year. We will be honoring an individual or family operation that has excelled in the equine industry.

Those to be recognized are the following

Stockman of the Year: Troy and VeaBea Thomas, Thomas Ranch

Agri-Business Person of the Year: Scott Dirk, Tri-State Livestock News

Horse Person of the Year: Dean Johnson

Silver Spur “Hall of Fame”: NanCee Maynard

The event will feature a banquet, youth scholarship auction, and live music, along with presentations of the four honorees.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.

Rodeo Rapid City 20X High School Rodeo Showcase

Sunday, Jan. 28

1 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, or Silverado in Deadwood, SD. The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase features the top three high school rodeo competitors in 10 events from all four regions of the state. Watch the state's top high school athletes compete for scholarships, team travel funds from Farm Credit Services and the prized Maynard Trophy Buckles.

Rodeo personnel will include announcer Will Rasmussen and PRCA 3X Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford, and special guest appearance by the Young Living Percheron Hitch.

Also available to all high school rodeo athletes on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. is the High School College Fair (free to the public). Held in the South Balcony of the Barnett Arena, this is a great opportunity for any high school rodeo athlete to visit with National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association coaches from South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Beefy Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, Jan. 28

Noon – 2 p.m.

Rodeo Zone Tradeshow, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena

All-you-can-eat public tasting $3 per person, at the door

$1,000 in prizes, $25 to enter a chili. Those wishing to enter can find rules and entry forms at kotaradio.com and myeaglecountry.com Entry deadline is Jan. 25. Sponsored by Sutton Rodeo, SD Beef Industry Council, Western Buffalo Company. All proceeds go to local charities.

2018 Rodeo Rapid City Sutton Ranch Rodeo

Monday, Jan. 29, 10 a.m. Preliminary Round

Monday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m. Calcutta for the finals teams (Cowboy Bar, upstairs in the Civic Center)

Monday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. Finals

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

Tickets $20, available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, or Silverado in Deadwood, SD.

The history of rodeo begins with the local ranch hands and cowboys competing with and against each other for bragging rights. The pride in competition was only surpassed by the quality of the horses they rode to compete on. The format will consist of four man teams competing in three preliminary events, $500 paid to 1st place in each event and the chance to advance to the finals. The top teams will advance to the final round Jan. 29, at 7:30 pm. The finals will consist of three progressive events with the top three places (1st-$4,000, 2nd-$3,000, 3rd-$2,000) being paid out in the overall average. There will be one elite competitor awarded the title of Top Hand and one horse awarded the title of Top Steed. Entries are due January 2nd, 2018. Teams interested in entering can contact Sutton Rodeo at suttonrodeo.com for an entry form, 605-258-2596 or suttonrodeo@venturecomm.net.

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Black Hills Stock Show® Official Ranch Rodeo

Tuesday, Jan. 30

9 a.m. – Qualifying Round — Tickets $10

5:30 p.m. — Calcutta

7:30 p.m. – Finals – Tickets $19-27

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

One of the Black Hills Stock Show’s most popular events is the Ranch Rodeo. Over $21,000 worth of cash and prizes is awarded to teams from the five-state region competing for top honors.

Teams comprised of four people will compete in three preliminary events for the chance to make the finals Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

Dance to live music by Layla with Twenty One 20 following the finals.

Tickets are available at the door, online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.

Broncs For Breakfast

Wednesday, Jan. 31

8 a.m. – Breakfast– Biscuits & Gravy

10 a.m. – Calcutta

10:30 a.m. Ranch Bronc Riding (long-go, followed by the short-go)

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Tickets $12, includes breakfast

The Broncs for Breakfast event will feature 32 Ranch Bronc Riders “Riding as Ride Can Be” for 8 seconds. The Ranch Bronc Ride is different from the rodeo saddle bronc riding, as all contestants must ride in a stock saddle.

The Long-go will include 32 riders with the top eight advancing to the short-go. A total of $6,000 is up for grabs on Burch Rodeo stock.

The bronc riding is open to everyone to compete and is sanctioned with the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association. WSRRA members will be eligible for National Finals qualifying points.

Tickets are available at the door, online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.

Girls in Spurs Ladies Night

Wednesday, Jan. 31

3:30-6 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center-Rodeo Zone (Ice Arena)

Tickets available at the Rodeo Zone Trade Show

Returning to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is the Girls in Spurs Ladies Night! Come pamper yourself at the beauty bar with complimentary mini spa services, sample decadent deserts and savory treats while shopping at our featured fashion vendors. Kick up your heels, have a cocktail and grab a seat for the grand finale; the 2018 fashion runway show featuring looks from our fabulous fashion retailers. And that's not all, as an added bonus each ticket holder is registered to win one of the amazing retail prizes to be drawn during the fashion style show!

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the style show starting at 5 p.m.

Admission is $20 at the door or FREE with the presentation of a PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match ticket at the door! The PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Barnet Arena and is the perfect conclusion to a girl's night out!

PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match and Saddle Bronc Futurity

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1 p.m.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

Top stock contractors compete with two horse teams made up of the future super star colts of rodeo that are five years in age or younger. Riders also are being scored, with the top three cowboys from the futurity earning a spot in the 7:30 p.m. PRCA sanctioned Xtreme Bronc Match, one of the PRCA's newest events!

The PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match will feature 30 PRCA bronc riders against 30 of the top PRCA Bronc Horses with a three man, sudden-death short round to determine the champion. Riders will be competing for a $10,000 cash purse, with prize money won counting toward the 2018 World Standings and a trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Rodeo personnel will include five-time PRCA Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks and the most decorated barrelman in PRCA history, Keith Isley, 22-time Clown of the Year, Coors Man in the Can and Specialty Act of the Year, plus special guest appearance from the Young Living Percheron Hitch.

Ticket includes free admission to the Girls in Spurs Ladies Night.

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Rodeo Rapid City Cowboy Mounted Shooting Competition

Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m. (free to the public)

Friday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. (during the PRCA Rodeo Rapid City performance—tickets required)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Barnett Arena

Cowboy mounted shooting is one of the fastest growing equestrian sports in the nation. Mounted shooting contestants compete in this fast-action, timed event, using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. Dressed in 1800s western clothing, they do their best to hit all ten balloons, as any missed balloon is a 5 second penalty.

Cowboy mounted shooting welcomes any level of rider! With ladies level 1-6, and men’s level 1-6, cowboy mounted shooting has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional.

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

2018 North American Sheep Dog Trials & Mutton Bustin'

Thursday, Feb. 1

11 a.m. Preliminary Round

7:30 p.m. Finals

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Tickets $15 for all day, including the finals

The North American Sheep Dog Trials is a timed event competition where communication with a companion is of the utmost importance.

The event requires a handler and man’s best friend, a working sheep dog, to herd a group of sheep into a pen. The handler can only give communication to the dog to accomplish this task in the fastest amount of time. A total of $5,000 worth of prize money is available to the top performers.

The sheep dog trials also offers youth ages 3 to 6 years of age a chance to participate in the mutton bustin’. The event is limited to 12 riders and, to ensure the safety of the animals, children need to weigh less than 60 lbs.

Tickets are available at the door, online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.

Rodeo Rapid City Freestyle Bullfighting

Feb. 1 & 2, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m. (semi-finals)

Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. (finals)

All performances are during PRCA rodeos – tickets required

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

In 1979, at the 2nd Annual Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo, an event was born never seen before in rodeo. It was invitational freestyle bullfight organized by Jim Sutton. Following the bull riding event, each bullfighter had a set time period to dance, fight and spin his way around a Mexican fighting bull, trying to impress the judges and earn the most points to win the contest. The crowd loved it. There was a danger factor and thrill that kept people glued to their seats. And while no one wanted to see a bullfighter hurt, they didn't mind if they got banged around a little bit.

The Wrangler Jeans Corporation loved it too, and starting in 1980 sponsored the Wrangler Bullfight Tour. After a year of competition at major rodeos across the United States, the top six freestyle bullfighters were chosen to compete for a cash purse at the National Finals Rodeo. Over four consecutive days each bullfighter battled the most aggressive bulls to see who could come up with the highest score to determine the World Champion. The rankest bulls were put together from all across the nation. The tour lasted 20 years, ending after the 2000 NFR.

The popular event has been revived at Rodeo Rapid City. During four PRCA performances, bullfighters each will compete for 40-70 seconds, trying to convince a judge their fight is best. The top scored bull fighters from each performance will advance to finals on Feb. 3rd at 7:30 pm. They will compete and one will be crowned the 2018 Rodeo Rapid City Freestyle Bullfight Champion!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Rodeo Rapid City North American Trick Riding Competition

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. (free to the public)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 1 p.m. (free to the public)

Thursday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. (during PRCA Rodeo Rapid City performance—tickets required)

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Barnett Arena

Back in the days of trick and fancy riding, North American cowboys and cowgirls competed for prize money at rodeos and Wild West shows, performing death-defying stunts on the back of galloping horses. Over the past decade trick and fancy riding has evolved into a competitive sport once again! Tricks and stunts from the past are being performed along with new tricks invented by trick and fancy riders from around the world!

Rodeo Rapid City, produced by Sutton Rodeo is hosting the FINAL qualifier for the 2018 North American Finals. A contract has been created with the MANE EVENT at West World in Scottsdale Arizona to produce the Face OFF Trick Riding Championship. High profile trick and fancy riders ranging from 5 years old to seasoned professionals will compete in this fast paced event to win cash and prizes in their respective age divisions. These champion athletes will FACE OFF to bring home the title of the 2018 North American Trick Riding Championship!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, kiosks in the Civic Center, or Silverado in Deadwood, South Dakota.

Black Hills Stock Show® Stampede: Aaron Watson

Friday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Tickets $20 in advance, $25 the day of the show

Aaron Watson has set records as an independent singer/songwriter. The country artist has gained hundreds of thousands of followers that relate to his western song lyrics and his cowboy way of life. Throughout his 17-year career that spans a dozen albums and more than 2,500 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe, Watson has been proven to be the exception to the music industry rules as a self-governed, cowboy family man who's found success on his own terms.

In 2015, Watson's history-making album, The Underdog, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart making Watson the first male singer ever to have independent-released record to reach the top of the music charts. In 2017, his follow up album, Vaquero, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard country and his hit single "Outta Style" is currently charted in the top fifteen on country radio.

"Aaron Watson has performed at the Houston Stock Show, San Antonio Stock Show, Calgary Stampede, Cheyenne Frontier Days, the NFR and now the 60th Annual Black Hills Stock Show, he is a boots and cowboy hat kind-of guy and stock show fans can relate to his music," said Ron Jeffries, Black Hills Stock Show General Manager.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live music including local favorite, The Brandon Jones Band.

Tickets are available at the door, online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.

26th Annual BHSS Pioneer Awards Breakfast

Saturday, Feb. 3, 8:30 a.m.

Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds

The 26th annual Black Hills Stock Show® Pioneer Breakfast will honor three area individuals who have been pioneers in the ranching industries and strong supporters of the Black Hills Stock Show®.

The Pioneer Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the award program to start at 9:00 a.m. Cost of the tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children and can be purchased at the door or by contacting Dick Bray (605) 521-0472 or Nancee Maynard (605)923-4494.

Boots & Beer Festival

Saturday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m.

James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Black Hills Stock Show® is pleased to bring back the Boots and Beer Festival for the 4th year. The event will feature live music and beer tasting of South Dakota Breweries. The Beer Tasting will begin at 7 p.m. One ticket will get you samples from the best brewers in South Dakota and LIVE MUSIC.

Tickets are available at the door, online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or by calling the Black Hills Stock Show/Central States Fair office at 605-355-3861 or stopping by 800 San Francisco Street, Rapid City, or at Room 101 in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center during the Black Hills Stock Show.