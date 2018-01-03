2018 BQA Producer Forum Open to All Cattle Producers

Attention all dairymen, cattle farmers and ranchers: There will be a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Producer Forum during the annual Cattle Industry Convention in Nashville in February. The forum is open to all cattle producers and BQA stakeholders. This is a time for cattle producers to have their voices heard about the checkoff-funded BQA program and where it's headed in the future.

Join us for the checkoff-funded Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Producer Forum at the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention on Thursday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. The producer forum will feature updates on BQA's most recent initiatives including online training and the launch of the BQA Transportation Training and Certification program.

Highlights of the recently completed Beef Industry Traceability Report will also be shared during this meeting, the presentation will include the findings of the feasibility study regarding opportunities and challenges for the beef industry. Producers will have the opportunity to share their input regarding the BQA program and open discussion is encouraged.

For more information about the forum, please contact Chase DeCoite. For more information about BQA, visit bqa.org, and for more on your beef checkoff investment, visit MyBeefCheckoff.com.

–BQA/Beef Checkoff