2018 Montana Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum

Every April the Montana Feed Association holds their Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum in Bozeman. This year's conference was incredibly insightful and covered everything from alternative forages, forage sampling, beef cattle supplement strategies to cost of cow production, insurance programs and forage storage techniques. Although each presenter spoke on different topics, there was one common undertone – our extreme weather conditions. As Dr. Darrin Boss, Superintendent of Northern Agricultural Research Center near Havre, indicated, this year has been a record setting year with the record number of days over 100 degrees and fires last summer to the record number of days below zero and record snowfall this winter. Producers left the meetings with an urgency to be proactive about supplementing their cattle and a better understanding of the forage and management challenges this year presents.

The Montana Feed Association has a mission to ensure safe and effective feed for Montana's livestock. Additionally, MFA promotes and cultivates good will among manufacturers, dealers and producers. The MFA Nutrition Conference and Livestock Forum is the highlight of the year and offers a quality program with topics centered around the interests of feed dealers, manufactures, and suppliers to the livestock industry. The organization also meets in Red Lodge in August every year.

–Staff Report