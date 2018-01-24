2018 National Western Stock Show Celebrates a Historic Milestone: Exceeds 700,000 Attendees

Denver, CO. – The 112th National Western Stock Show rides off into the sunset on the second highest attendance numbers in show history at 705,574 visitors over the 16 days. The largest Stock Show attendance was in 2006 for the 100th Anniversary with 726,972 guests. "We appreciate every person, young and old, from near and far that came out to make memories with us", said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. "To host over 700,000 guests in 16 days is tremendous, not to mention historic."

The National Western Scholarship Trust is funded by three primary sources, and each source had a remarkable year. The Junior Livestock Auction had a record year, raising $916,250 with a percentage of the total going to fund the Scholarship Trust. The Citizen of the West dinner, honoring Dr. Tony Frank, sold out the Events Center arena floor. The Coors Western Art exhibit had a great year, and a portion of the proceeds fund the Scholarship Trust. All three of these events will produce enough revenue to fund a projected 100 scholarships throughout Colorado and Wyoming for students studying the fields of agriculture and rural medicine.

"The success of our show is due to the dedication and hard work of over 800 volunteers, the support of the City of Denver, the Board of Directors, our sponsor partners, the livestock and rodeo committees, and the amazing rodeo and stock show fans that come out every year to celebrate the western tradition we call the National Western Stock Show," said Andrews.

–National Western Stock Show