2018 Northern States Beef Conference: Watertown, Dec. 12-13

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Improving cattle health and reducing death loss is the focus of the 2018 Northern States Beef Conference to be held December 12 and 13 in Watertown at the Watertown Event Center (1901 9th Ave SW). All beef producers and supporters are welcome.

"The focus of this conference has been to provide cutting edge information tailored to the unique needs of cattle feeders and cow/calf operators in this region," Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate.

The Northern States Beef Conference is co-hosted by SDSU Extension, University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University, rotating between the three states on an every other year basis.

Cattle health & reducing death loss

Presentations will focus on practices and management strategies to improve health outcomes from birth through the feeding phase.

Other topics include discussions on how to add value to corn through cattle, as well as market outlook for the coming year.

Two producer panels will be held covering the following topics:

Ways cow/calf producers can produce calves that are more attractive to feedlots

Integrating crop and livestock production

There will also be a trade show featuring vendors from across the region.

To register, visit iGrow.org/events and search by the date.

For more information, contact Julie Walker, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist at Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5458; Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at Taylor.Grussing@sdstate.edu or 605-996-7378 or Rusche at Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu or 605-688-5452.

–SDSU Extension