2018 NWSS Limousin Open Show

Level 1 Medal of Excellence Show

January 9, 2018

Denver, Colo.

Judge: Dave Allen, Schukenburg, Texas

Entries: 88 head

Grand champion female: FWLY Purple Ribbon, 5/28/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force, exhibited by Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Recommended Stories For You

Reserve champion female: WLR Eden ET, 3/2/2017, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Silveiras Style 9303, exhibited by Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa.

Grand champion bull: MAGS Deserves Better, 4/8/2016, 56% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Zappo, exhibited by Magness Land & Cattle, Platteville, Colo.

Reserve champion bull: LFL Deluxe Edition 6029D ET, 3/4/2016, 65% Lim-Flex, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas.

Female division winners

Division I champion: WRL Eden ET, 3/2/2017, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Silveiras Style 9303, exhibited by Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa.

Division I reserve: Hubb Mis Knockout 403E, 4/3/2017, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Hubb Bulletproof, exhibited by Jaden Clark Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Division II champion: ELCX Elexis 762E, 1/23/2017, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by Mags Xyloid, exhibited by Olivia Williams, Fairfield, Va.

Division II reserve: Schilling's Evil Katy, 2/25/2017, 43% Lim-Flex, sired by Schilling's Yannis, exhibited by Ben Spencer, Gibbon, Neb.

Division III champion: SCAS Divine 935D, 10/13/2016, 35% Lim-Flex, sired by SP The Answer 813, exhibited by Ashlee Sue Corns, Altoona, Kan.

Division III reserve: Auto Ponder 454D ET, 10/26/2016, 37% Lim-Flex, sired by EXAR Blue Chip 1877B, exhibited by Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa.

Division IV champion: FWLY Purple Ribbon, 5/28/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RBLH Air Force One, exhibited by Maycee Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Division IV reserve: LFL DAISY 6061D ET, 6/1/2016, 79% Limousin, sired by MAGS Aviator, exhibited by Colton Barton, Jarrell, Texas.

Division V champion: TASF Dignity 035D, 4/3/2016, 81% Limousin, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Erin Dilger Lawrence, Hebron, Ohio.

Division V reserve: DEBV Shelby Grave ET, 3/1/2016, 43% Lim-Flex, sired by OSU Class Act, exhibited by Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Division VI champion: Auto Chicago 423C ET, 9/2/2015, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by EXAR Classen 1422B, exhibited by Paradeis Cattle Co, Sarcoxie, Mo.

Division VI reserve: LH Chips 164C, 10/7/2015, 75% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Eagle, exhibited by Randall Wayne Vandolah, Owasso, Okla.

Bull division winners

Division I champion: HWCB Eye of the Storm 406E, 3/17/2017, 71% Lim-Flex, sired by ELCX Caesar 331 C, exhibited by Cameron Bryant, McMinnville, Tenn.

Division I reserve: JCL Night Train JADN 712E, 4/8/2017, 53% Lim-Flex, sired by HUBB Bulletproof, exhibited by JCL Land and Cattle, Jaden Linthicum, Welch, Okla.

Division II champion: MRRC Legal 441E ET, 1/27/2017, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Colburn Primo 5153, exhibited by Madison Ratliff, Westphalia, Kan.

Division II reserve: LMCC Paramount 37E, 2/6/2017, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by Colburn Primo 5153, exhibited by Colt Schroeder, Beggs, Okla

Division IV champion: JYF Dead Head 296D, 5/4/2016, 80% Limousin, sired by JYF Zip 142Z, exhibited by J Yorga Farms LTD, Flintoft, SK.

Division V champion: MAGS Deserves Better, 4/18/2016, 56% Lim-Flex, sired by MAGS Zappo, exhibited by Magness Land and Cattle, Platteville, Colo.

Division V reserve: LFL Deluxe Edition 6029D ET, 3/24/2016, 65% Lim-Flex, sired by RLBH Air Force One, exhibited by Bruce Lawrence, Anton, Texas.

Division VII champion: Schillings Civil War ET, 3/9/2015, 50% Lim-Flex, sired by SLGN Yardmaster 125Y, exhibited by Overmiller Cattle, Smith Center, Kan.

Division VII reserve: Rockin P Tom-Tom 702C, 4/18/2015, 62% Lim-Flex, sired by DHVO Deuce 132R, exhibited by Ranae Poole, Windyville, Mo.

–North American Limousin Foundation