2018 PRCA Rodeo Rapid City: 2017 World Champions Tim O’Connell, Ryder Wright, Marco Costa and Sage Kimzey to compete

Rodeo Rapid City is one of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation, nominated 18 times as PRCA's "Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year," winning this award twice!

Top PRCA contestants competing in all seven rodeo events for over $200,000 in prize money, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1:30 pm, Feb. 1-2 at 7:30, Feb. 3 at 7:30 pm in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Rodeo Rapid City features over 500 top PRCA contestants including over 150 former World Champions including Kaycee Field, Cesar de la Cruz, Taos Muncy, Zeke Thurston, Fred Whitfield, Cody and Jesse Wright, Cort Scheer and South Dakota's own JJ Elshere, Troy Pruitt, Matt Zancanella and Lisa Lockhart, Wrangler National Finals Qualifiers and Badland Circuit Champions. This is a world class field of rodeo athletes!

Rodeo personnel Jan. 26-27 will feature rodeo announcer, Will Rasmussen and 3X Clown of the Year, Justin Rumford. We are excited about special appearances by the Young Living Percheron Hitch!

February 1-3, rodeo personnel will include 6X PRCA Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks and the most decorated PRCA Barrelman in history, Keith Isley, 22X selected as Clown of the Year, Specialty Act and Coors Man in the Can! Don't miss the wild specialty events being held during these performances which includes North American Trick Riding Finals, Free Style Bullfight competitions and a special shoot off with the Rodeo Rapid City Mounted Shooting Champion!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Kiosks, or Silverado in Deadwood, SD.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, SD. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractor James Sutton, Sr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

–Sutton Rodeo