 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS as of Feb. 10, 2018 | TSLN.com

2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS as of Feb. 10, 2018

First Last
email credit

All-around

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $23,401

2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044

3. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668

4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 14,634

5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,769

Recommended Stories For You

6. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049

7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043

8. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

9. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,847

Bareback Riding

1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $21,461

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911

3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 19,096

4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 18,616

5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,181

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 17,107

7. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749

8. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152

9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282

10. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 12,947

11. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 11,654

12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 10,888

13. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825

14. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,472

15. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815

16. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766

17. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 8,901

18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702

19. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692

20. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 8,569

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $27,440

2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168

3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 21,716

4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081

5. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321

6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 13,594

7. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607

8. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,317

9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 11,990

10. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 11,967

11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938

12. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213

13. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148

14. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052

15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,709

16. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,096

17. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744

18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 9,396

19. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierce, S.D. 8,792

20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 8,633

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $30,326

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 21,339

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 18,115

4. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292

5. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 14,236

6. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828

7. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 11,210

8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 10,949

9. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

10. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 9,224

11. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009

12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959

13. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939

14. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 8,770

15. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

16. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584

17. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177

18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057

19. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742

20. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $30,326

2. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 21,339

4. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 16,263

5. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 14,993

6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 14,425

7. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099

8. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814

9. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213

11. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 9,224

12. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 9,156

13. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107

14. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 9,009

15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753

16. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742

17. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 7,660

18. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 7,645

19. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610

20. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $36,147

2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 18,718

4. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 18,100

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 14,594

6. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 14,079

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 13,484

8. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939

9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 12,516

10. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498

11. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321

12. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934

13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892

14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,431

15. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 10,350

16. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225

17. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017

18. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898

19. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 9,159

20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $35,118

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 33,498

3. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 23,156

4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,052

5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 14,881

6. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,728

7. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859

8. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 13,808

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353

10. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932

12. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 10,833

13. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647

14. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992

16. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829

17. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620

18. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 9,220

19. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 9,051

20. Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa 8,533

Steer Roping

1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268

2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026

4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043

5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662

6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546

7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952

8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878

9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630

10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484

13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454

15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230

17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025

18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941

19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894

20. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810

Bull Riding

1. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $34,701

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 29,470

3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 25,400

4. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 21,834

5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 19,953

6. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 19,535

7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716

8. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 16,244

9. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 15,341

10. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,506

11. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,109

12. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 13,978

13. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588

14. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,526

15. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281

16. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709

17. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 11,794

18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 10,737

19. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 10,350

20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 10,082

Barrel Racing

1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $34,186

2. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 27,131

3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 24,764

4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 23,042

5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 19,189

6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403

7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas, 15,069

9. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277

10. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990

11. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746

12. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 11,720

13. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,151

14. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151.39

15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008

16. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 10,156

17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932

18. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857

19. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840

20. aCarmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,637