2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS as of Feb. 10, 2018
February 8, 2018
All-around
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $23,401
2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 21,044
3. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 15,668
4. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 14,634
5. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 13,769
6. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049
7. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 10,043
8. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
9. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 7,847
Bareback Riding
1. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas $21,461
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 19,911
3. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 19,096
4. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 18,616
5. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,181
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 17,107
7. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 16,749
8. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 15,152
9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 14,282
10. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 12,947
11. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 11,654
12. Kaycee Feild, Spanish Fork, Utah 10,888
13. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 10,825
14. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,472
15. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 9,815
16. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 9,766
17. David Peebles, Redmond, Ore. 8,901
18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,702
19. Grant Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,692
20. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 8,569
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. $27,440
2. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 22,168
3. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 21,716
4. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 19,081
5. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 15,321
6. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 13,594
7. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 12,607
8. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,317
9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 11,990
10. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 11,967
11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,938
12. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,213
13. Billy Bugenig, Ferndale, Calif. 11,148
14. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,052
15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 10,709
16. Tom Lewis, Lehi, Utah 10,096
17. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 9,744
18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 9,396
19. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierce, S.D. 8,792
20. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 8,633
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $30,326
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 21,339
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 18,115
4. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 15,292
5. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 14,236
6. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828
7. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 11,210
8. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 10,949
9. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
10. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 9,224
11. Keven Daniel, Franklin, Tenn. 9,009
12. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 8,959
13. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz. 8,939
14. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 8,770
15. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
16. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 8,584
17. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,177
18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 8,057
19. Shay Carroll, Hico, Texas 7,742
20. Eric Fabian, Gansevoort, N.Y. 7,610
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $30,326
2. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 22,577
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 21,339
4. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 16,263
5. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 14,993
6. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 14,425
7. Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas 12,099
8. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 10,814
9. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 10,430
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,213
11. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 9,224
12. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 9,156
13. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 9,107
14. Brad Culpepper, Sylvester, Ga. 9,009
15. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 8,753
16. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 7,742
17. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 7,660
18. Brady Norman, Springer, Okla. 7,645
19. Jake Edwards, Fort Ann, N.Y. 7,610
20. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 7,317
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $36,147
2. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
3. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 18,718
4. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 18,100
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 14,594
6. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 14,079
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 13,484
8. Leon Fountain, Socorro, N.M. 12,939
9. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 12,516
10. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,498
11. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 12,321
12. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 10,934
13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 10,892
14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 10,431
15. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 10,350
16. Chet Johnson, Douglas, Wyo. 10,225
17. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 10,017
18. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 9,898
19. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 9,159
20. Jesse Kruse, Great Falls, Mont. 8,846
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $35,118
2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 33,498
3. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 23,156
4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,052
5. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 14,881
6. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 14,728
7. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 13,859
8. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 13,808
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 13,353
10. Clif Cooper, Decatur, Texas 12,222
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 10,932
12. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 10,833
13. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 10,647
14. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 10,630
15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 9,992
16. Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9,829
17. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,620
18. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 9,220
19. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 9,051
20. Cody Huber, Albia, Iowa 8,533
Steer Roping
1. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas $15,268
2. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 8,367
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 8,026
4. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 7,043
5. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 6,662
6. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 6,546
7. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,952
8. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,878
9. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 5,630
10. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
11. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
12. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,484
13. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 5,468
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,454
15. Dee Kyler Jr., Pawhuska, Okla. 5,076
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 4,230
17. Trey Sheets, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4,025
18. Leo Campbell, Amarillo, Texas 3,941
19. Kelton McMillen, Paden, Okla. 3,894
20. John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas 3,810
Bull Riding
1. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. $34,701
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 29,470
3. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 25,400
4. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 21,834
5. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 19,953
6. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 19,535
7. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 17,716
8. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 16,244
9. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 15,341
10. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 14,506
11. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 14,109
12. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 13,978
13. Brody Yeary, Brock, Texas 13,588
14. Eli Vastbinder, Athens, Texas 13,526
15. Jimy Marten, Donahue, Iowa 13,281
16. Bayle Worden, Cooper, Texas 12,709
17. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 11,794
18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 10,737
19. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 10,350
20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 10,082
Barrel Racing
1. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas $34,186
2. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 27,131
3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 24,764
4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 23,042
5. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 19,189
6. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,403
7. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas, 15,069
9. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,277
10. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990
11. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746
12. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 11,720
13. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,151
14. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151.39
15. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,008
16. Ashley Day, Volborg, Mont. 10,156
17. Jennifer Barrett, Buhl, Idaho 9,932
18. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 9,857
19. Christina Mulford, Franklinville, N.J. 9,840
20. aCarmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 9,637