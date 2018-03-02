 2018 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS as of March 3, 2018 | TSLN.com

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $59,188

2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283

5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560

6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 20,803

7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262

8. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,645

9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328

11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049

12. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340

Bareback Riding

1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487

2. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 32,570

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333

5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,122

6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 26,852

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,417

8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 24,144

9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001

10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307

11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 19,637

12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 18,803

13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134

15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989

16. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 16,936

17. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565

18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 16,463

19. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,140

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 14,295

Steer Wrestling

1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $32,291

2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656

3. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697

4. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629

5. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 28,580

6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021

7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 24,249

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879

9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669

10. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 18,694

11. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 18,636

12. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 18,625

13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,540

14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,402

15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888

16. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873

17. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,698

18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401

19. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992

20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 12,661

Team Roping (header)

1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $37,880

2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101

5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121

6. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308

7. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 19,250

8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 18,730

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670

10. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917

11. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809

12. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232

13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 14,940

14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493

15. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336

16. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943

17. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372

18. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 13,043

19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828

20. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $37,880

2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101

5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133

6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865

7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 18,730

9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836

11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162

12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 14,940

13. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943

14. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 13,043

15. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808

16. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598

18. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544

19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 12,296

20. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 12,198

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $63,794

2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648

3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490

4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140

5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698

6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 27,515

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,039

8. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 25,840

9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 18,260

10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430

12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314

13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 15,946

14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 15,746

15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,219

16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178

17. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306

18. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282

19. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,551

20. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 13,550

Tie-down Roping

1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $42,674

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886

4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367

5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964

6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058

7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920

9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867

10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795

12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055

13. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484

14. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311

16. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 16,237

17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853

18. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419

19. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213

20. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 12,661

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $34,024

2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619

3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 24,224

4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075

5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 16,619

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268

7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178

9. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 10,844

11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,716

12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 10,334

13. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651

14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,395

15. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061

16. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 8,517

17. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,308

19. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610

20. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $68,810

2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 56,814

3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 47,559

4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 42,795

5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 41,765

6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422

7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 37,741

8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597

9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 32,517

10. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533

11. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184

12. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 20,688

13. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069

14. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825

15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 18,521

16. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 18,478

17. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281

18. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,719

19. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 17,073

20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 16,007

Barrel Racing

1. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Oregon $40,161

2. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817

3. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354

4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 33,190

5. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,339

6. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 23,863

7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 20,128

8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 17,583

9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,43

10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084

11. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,936

12. Carman Pozzobon, Alderbrove, BC 12,264

13. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990

14. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,881

15. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 11,871

16. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746

17. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 11,418

18. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,351

19. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151

20. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 11,051