2018 SDQHA Annual Meeting & Banquet

Friday, January 11, 2019 at Casey Tibbs Center, Fort Pierre, SD

• Sponsored FREE SDQHA Social – 7:00 PM CST

Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, SD

• SDQHA Board of Directors Meeting: – 7:30 AM CST

• SDQHYA Meeting – 11:30 AM CST

• General Membership Meeting – 2:00 PM CST

• SDQHA Banquet – Entertainment by Tracy Buer- 5:00 PM CST – doors open at 4:30 PM CST

Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Ramkota Hotel, Pierre, SD

• Cowboy Church & Fellowship Featuring Tracy Buer– 9:00 AM CST

Tentative SDQHA General Meeting Agenda (see website for updates):

• Bylaw amendments

• Board member elections

• 2018 sportsmanship award vote

• 2019 budget & 2018 actual financials review

• 2019 show schedule

• Guest Speaker: AQHA Incoming President Stan Weaver

In addition to recognizing AQHA Fifty Year Cumulative Breeders, AQHA Legacy Breeders, AQHA Hall of Fame inductees, SDQHA Producer of the Year, SDQHA Year End Award Winners, the SDQHA Sportsmanship Winner, the South Dakota AQHA Most Valuable Professional Horseman, and the SDQHYA End of Year Award Winners, in 2019 SDQHA will begin an annual tradition of recognizing those who have made legacy contributions to the American Quarter Horse in South Dakota in the categories of ranching, racing, rodeoing, showing, training, promotion, and influential horse. The 2018 PRCA Hall of Fame Horse, French Flash Hawk—Bozo, from South Dakota will also be recognized. AQHA First Vice President, Stan Weaver and his wife Nancy will be joining us in this celebration. Banquet tickets may be purchased through sdqha.com or by contacting SDQHA secretary Victoria Cuka at 605.481.0245. Make your room reservations early by calling the Ramkota of Pierre at 605.224.6877. A block of rooms is being held until Dec. 5, 2018. Also, a reminder to please bring items for the auction at the SDQHA banquet. In 2019 there will be a live and silent auction. The banquet and auction are SDQHA's primary fundraisers. Please let Victoria know what you will be bringing for the auction.

Banquet:

4:30 – Social Hour

5:00 – Dinner Served

5:30 – Award Ceremony Begins

5:30 – National Anthem – Tracy Buer

5:40 – SDQHA/SDQHYA Awards

6:25 – Cumulative 50 Year Breeder – Jim Taylor – Huron, SD

6:35 – Producer of the Year – Bob & Karen Meyer – Glad Valley, SD

6:45 – 5x PRCA horse of the year – Holman's horse French Flash Hawk, Bozo, inducted into PRCA Hall of Fame – Hot Springs, SD

7:00 – Celebrating Legacies Category Awards

• Trainer – Darrel & Marlene Griffith – Spearfish, SD

• Rodeo – John & Cindy Baltezore – Beresford, SD

• Show – Kerry & Lew Papendick – Rapid City, SD

• Racing -Bob & Shilo Johnson – Lemmon, SD

• Promoter/Misc – Lynn & Connie Weishaar –Reva, SD

• Ranch – Art & Mary Cowan – Pierre, SD

• Influential Horse – As Good as it gets – Neil Sebring – Brookings, SD

7:45 – Most Valuable Professional Horseperson – Kristen Gonsoir – Groton, SD

8:00 – Sportsmanship

8:15 – Silent Auction Close

8:20 – Live Auction

9:00 – Raffle Winners Announced

9:00 – Entertainment by Tracy Buer

Served meal & Paid bar – bar will continue to be open after the banquet for social time

–SDQHA