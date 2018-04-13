2018 SDSU Natural Resources Camp to be Held July 16 – 20

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University Department of Natural Resource Management will host its annual Natural Resources Camp for high school students on July 16 – 20, 2018.

The camp is intended for students entering ninth to 12th grades who have a strong desire to learn more about the natural world or have an interest in pursuing a career related to natural resources.

Camp activities will include fish sampling, aquatic invertebrate sampling, birds of South Dakota, stream ecology, prairie plant diversity, vegetation sampling, identifying mammal tracks, soil health, orienteering, nocturnal invertebrates, and careers in natural resources. The final list of activities is subject to change based on weather conditions or other unforeseen issues. Additional activities may also be added.

"Natural Resources Camp was created not only for educational outreach, but also for students who are considering future careers in ecology, environmental science, rangeland ecology, natural resource law enforcement, and wildlife and fisheries," says Michele Dudash, Natural Resource Management Department Head. "Camp is an excellent way for students to 'get their feet wet' and learn more about natural resource careers."

Space for the camp is limited to 25 males and 25 females and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration will close on May 31. The registration fee is $300 and includes lodging and meals. Camp will be held at the Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria, S.D., which is located 22 miles northeast of the SDSU campus.

To access the camp registration form and for more information, please visit https://www.sdstate.edu/natural-resource-management/natural-resource-camp. Contact the Department of Natural Resource Management at 605-688-6121 or SDSU.NRM@sdstate.edu.

Recommended Stories For You

–SDSU Extension