BROOKINGS, S.D. – 2018 SDSU Youth Livestock Judging Camps to be held June 7-9, 10-12

The South Dakota State University Livestock Judging Team will host two youth livestock judging camps in Brookings, S.D. on June 7 – 9 and June 10 – 12.

The camp is recommended for fourth grade students through seniors in high school. Younger ages are also welcome to attend with a chaperone. Students will be divided based on their ages and judging levels at the camp. Introductory to advanced-level skills related to placings and reasons for judging swine, beef, goats and sheep will be taught.

"We are really going to focus on each individual at the camp, so there will be significant one-on- one time between attendees and SDSU Livestock Judging Team members and coaches," SDSU Livestock Judging Team Coach Brady Jensen explains.

Cost to attend the camp is $250. The registration fee includes two night's lodging in SDSU dorms, six meals plus refreshments, recreational activities each evening, a livestock judging manual, and a camp t-shirt.

Registrations are due by May 24th. Contact Brady Jensen at 605.688.5165 or brady.jensen@sdstate.edu for more information.

Recommended Stories For You

–SDSU Extension