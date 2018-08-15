2018 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Convention

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 81st Annual South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA) Convention will be held in Brookings September 28-29, 2018.

The convention will be held at the Days Inn & Convention Center (2500 6th St., Brookings). Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for planning purposes, but on-site registration is available. Registration forms, indicating event costs, convention information, along with special event details can all be found at http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org.

"This convention brings together our state's producers, industry experts and friends of the sheep industry," says Jeff Held, professor & SDSU Extension sheep specialist, of the event that is organized by a committee of SDSGA members and SDSU Extension sheep specialists. The event is sponsored in part by the SDSU College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the SDSU Department of Animal Science.

The convention agenda includes:

Friday, September 28

7:30 a.m. Registration – SDSU Animal Science Arena

8:45 a.m. Hands-on workshops (limited to 25 people/workshop)

Websites & Social Media Marketing

Niche Marketing for Lamb & Wool Products

Evaluation of Today's Lamb Cuts

Sheep Management 101

Noon Lunch – SDSU Sheep Unit

1 p.m. Workshops – SDSU Sheep Unit

NRCS Rainfall Simulator

Grazing/Forages for Sheep & Utilization of Cover Crops

Predator Control Management & Trapping

Lambing Time Management

Wool Quality Improvement & Shearing

5:30 p.m. Welcome Reception – SDSU Animal Science Arena

Reception includes a visit from Miss SD, Carrie Wintle; lamb grilling and sheep shearing demonstrations, and the SDSU Signature Wool auction. Enjoy appetizers featuring lamb and tastings of beer and wine.

Saturday, September 29

7 a.m. 5K Shepherd Shuffle and 1-mile Run/Walk – held at the SDSU Research Park (2301 Research Park Way)

8 a.m. Registration open – Days Inn Convention Breezeway

9 a.m. Welcome & opening remarks

9:15 a.m. SDSU sheep research & Extension updates – Dr. Jeff Held, Professor & SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist; Dave Ollila, SDSU Extension Sheep Field Specialist

9:30 a.m. American Sheep Industry Association & American Lamb Board updates – Mike Corn, American Sheep Industry Association; Jim Percival, American Lamb Board

11 a.m. Industry Marketing Trends – Steve DeGroot, Sioux Falls Regional Livestock; Mike Caskey, Pine Lawn Farms

11:45 a.m. Study abroad trip to Australia – Callie Kukuchka, SDSU Animal Science student

Noon SD Master Lamb Producer Luncheon

1:30 p.m. Lamb price discovery: Past, present & future – Chris Diaz, USDA-AMS

2:15 p.m. Bringing it all together – Peter Orwick, American Sheep Industry Association

3:15 p.m. Annual SDSGA business meeting

5 p.m. Social hour

6 p.m. SDSGA auction

7 p.m. South Dakota Make It With Wool (MIWW) & SDSGA awards banquet featuring Fresh American Lamb

"We look forward to seeing sheep producers from South Dakota and the region, industry affiliates, 4-H & FFA youth, and community members at the convention events," said Rufus DeZeeuw, SDSGA President.

Visit the SDSGA website, http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org to verify all the details for events of interest to you.

For more information regarding the convention, please contact Patty DeZeeuw or Mary Held, convention co-chairs at sdsheepgrowers@yahoo.com.

South Dakota Make It With Wool details

The state finals for the South Dakota Make It With Wool (MIWW) contest will be held Saturday morning, September 29, at the First Lutheran Church (337 8th St) in Brookings. Registration with a light breakfast starts at 8 a.m. with judging to begin at 9 a.m.

Contestants from across the state will compete with their wool outfits being evaluated on construction, presentation and promotion of wool. For a full agenda or questions, contact Ida Marie Snorteland at snorteland@blackhills.com.

Needle Felting with Wool

Also held at First Lutheran Church, an afternoon workshop on "Needle Felting with Wool" will be led by fiber artists from the Brookings FiberWorks Guild. This workshop is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and costs only $10 per person.

Workshop attendees will receive a needle-felting kit to keep and will work on learning the skill of flat needle felting. The afternoon workshop is open to the public and is great for ages 8 to adults.

Pre-registration is required as the workshop is limited to 30 participants. For more information and to pre-register, contact Ida Marie Snorteland at snorteland@blackhills.com.

Shepherd Shuffle details

The Shepherd Shuffle is for all levels of athletes – from walkers to avid runners; choose from a 1-mile fun run/walk or a 5K.

The course goes through beautiful McCrory Gardens arboretum with all proceeds benefiting "The Shepherd's Gift: GM1 for HD" Huntington's disease research.

To register, visit http://www.AllSportCentral.com. The first 100 people to register for the Shepherd Shuffle will receive wool running socks complementary of Farm to Feet.

Workshop highlights

September 28 morning programs will be in-depth workshops designed to add knowledge and value to your operation.

Website & Social Media workshop – It will allow you to work on your own website, and learn skills on improving effectiveness for promotion and marketing of your operation.

Participants are asked to bring detailed information about their operation or business that they desire to promote on their website. On-line livestock sales and presenting quality images will be covered, as well as bringing out the best in your website.

Niche Marketing for Lamb & Wool workshop – This workshop is designed for producers looking to expand marketing opportunities through their operations. It will feature three successful producers who niche market in completely different ways.

Kristianna Siddens markets grass-fed lamb from her organic farm to a meat CSA (Community Supported Agriculture), or farm share program, in the Twin Cities.

Kelly Knipsel specializes in marketing wool to hand spinners and fiber artists and also processes wool for producers.

The Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings has a special relationship with Sturdy Post Farms, which they will discuss direct marketing from pasture to plate.

Evaluation of Today's Lamb Cuts workshop – The SDSU Meat Lab will host one of the morning workshops. Keith Underwood, SDSU professor of meat science, and Adam Rhody, SDSU Meat Lab manager, will guide participants through a complete breakdown of four lamb carcasses into today's popular meat cuts.

Participants will determine the cut-out value of different types of lambs and discuss processing options.

Sheep Management 101 workshop – This workshop will cover flock management practices and health protocols, breeding season management of ewes and rams, flock nutrition, new management concepts and animal housing and handling techniques.

Sheep production experts will provide interactive discussions and demonstrations on a variety of production topics.

Presenters include Larry Holler, SDSU Animal Disease Research Diagnostic Laboratory sheep disease pathologist, Jeff Held, professor & SDSU Extension sheep specialist, David Ollila, SDSU Extension sheep field specialist and Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension livestock stewardship field specialist & beef quality assurance coordinator, along with Karolynn Marsan, SDSU Sheep Research and Teaching Unit manager and other industry experts.

–SDSU Extension