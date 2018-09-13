2018 South Dakota State Fair FFA results
September 13, 2018
2018 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FAIR FFA RESULTS
Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the 2018 South Dakota State Fair held August 30-September 3rd in Huron. At the State Fair, there were 328 FFA members who exhibited 1010 exhibits. Results were as follows:
CHAPTER SWEEPSTAKES
1st – McCook Central
CHAPTER EXHIBITS:
1st place – Howard; 2nd place – Northwestern Area; 3rd place – Bridgewater Emery
Recommended Stories For You
Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
TOP AG EXHIBITS CHAPTER:
1st place – McCook Central
Sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
TOP AGRISCIENCE EXHIBITS:
1st place – Ella & Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central, BlockChain Technology
Sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen.
Photos available at: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1r8-1g3dZr4-HqIoxs15dHOiDOvZJ36CE
BEEF SHOW
Champion Market Steer – Jaxon Schrag, Freeman
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Lane Miller, Howard
Champion Market Heifer –Payton Beare, Highmore
Reserve Champion Market Heifer – Matthew Bogue, Beresford
Market Beef Showmanship – 1st: Payton Beare, Highmore; 2nd Kylie Harriman, Parker; 3rd Bryce Beitelspacher, Bowdle; 4th Mitchell Schmidt, Willow Lake; 5th Evie Madison, Selby
Champion English Breeding Heifer – Kenidey Effling, Highmore
Reserve Champion English Breeding Heifer – Drew Pederson, Garretson
Champion Exotic Breeding Heifer – Cagney Effling, Highmore
Reserve Champion Exotic Breeding Heifer – Alexa Montagne, Viborg-Hurley
Breeding Beef Showmanship – 1st: Jackson Nordlund, McCook Central; 2nd: Calah Covey, Winner; 3rd: Tessa Pederson, Garretson; 4th: Paislee Carlson, Canton; 5th: Paton Coyle, Miller
Breeding and Market Beef Showmanship sponsored by Jakober Limousin, Aberdeen
SWINE SHOW
Champion Market Gilt – Brent Nelson, Arlington
Reserve Champion Market Gilt – Chesney Effling, Highmore
Market Gilt Showmanship- 1st: Calvin Rasmussen, Viborg-Hurley; 2nd: Carter Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3rd: Tate Johnson, Beresford; 4th: Ashton Ross, Lennox-Sundstrom; 5th: Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
Champion Market Barrow – Chesney Effling, Highmore
Reserve Market Barrow – Carter Calmus, Howard
Market Barrow Showmanship – 1st: Tanner Calmus, Howard; 2nd Kaitlyn VanderWal, Milbank FFA; 3rd: Grace DiGiovanni, Bridgewater-Emery; 4th: Trevor Johnson, Beresford FFA; 5th: Derek Van Asselt, Tri-Valley
Swine Showmanship sponsored by Thompson Family, Harrisburg
SHEEP SHOW
Champion Breeding Ewe – Faith Houghtaling, Doland
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Katelyn Vizecky, Deubrook
Champion Ram – Alison Knutson, Viborg-Hurley FFA
Reserve Champion Ram– Alison Knutson, Viborg-Hurley FFA
Breeding Sheep Showmanship – 1st : Emily Nold, Rutland, 2nd: Logan Tlam, Mitchell; 3rd: Amya Swett, Kimball; 4th: Logan Slack, Viborg-Hurley FFA; 5th: Jaclynn Knutson, Viborg-Hurley
Champion Market Lamb – Brianna Larson, Brookings
Reserve Champion Market Lamb – Paige Peterson, McCook Central (shown by Tanner Peterson)
Market Lamb Showmanship – 1st: Taya Chelmo, Kimball; 2nd: Colton Michalek, Kimball FFA; 3rd: Sydney Tlam, Mitchell; 4th: Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central; 5th: Drew Peterson, Garretson
Breeding and Market Sheep Showmanship sponsored by Knutson Suffolks, Centerville
GOAT SHOW
Champion Breeding Meat Goat – Colton Michalek, Kimball
Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat – Matea Gordon, Sturgis
Breeding Meat Goat Showmanship – 1st: Drew Pederson, Garretson; 2nd: Kahli Gall, Freeman 3rd: Kacy Goehring, Parkston; 4th: Reid Leischner, Parkston; 5th: Tessa Pederson, Garretson
Champion Market Meat Goat – Colton Michalek, Kimball
Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat – Riley Larson, Wessington Springs
Market Meat Goat Showmanship – 1st: Kaylen Stearns, Hot Springs; 2nd: Danika Gordon, Sturgis; 3rd: Riley Larson, Wessington Springs; 4th: Jared Stearns, Hot Springs; 5th: Tessa Erdmann, Groton
Breeding and Market Meat Goat Showmanship sponsored by Lazy J Bar Ranch, Mina
DAIRY GOAT SHOW
Champion Milking Doe – Ashley Engel, Chamberlain
Reserve Champion Milking Doe – Blake Pulse, McCook Central
Champion Dairy Goat – Ashley Engel, Chamberlain
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat – Blake Pulse, McCook Central FFA
Dairy Goat Showmanship- 1st: Blake Pulse, McCook Central; 2nd: Bailey Schlotterbeck, Florence; 3rd: Lane Thompson, Elkton; 4th: Paityn Schulte, Sioux Valley; 5th: Ashley Engel, Chamberlain
Dairy Goat Awards sponsored by Boldt Farms, Arlington
RABBIT SHOW
Grand Champion Rabbit – Avery Miles, Doland
Reserve Champion Rabbit – Grant Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom
Rabbit Showmanship – 1st: Grant Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom; 2nd: Corissa Sweeter, Lennox-Sundstrom; 3rd: Taylor McMartin, West Central FFA
Rabbit Showmanship sponsored by Rusty JAK, LLC/Jon and Alex Kahnke, Florence.
DAIRY SHOW
Supreme Champion Female – Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley
Champion Holstein Female – Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley
Senior Champion Holstein – Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley
Senior Reserve Champion Holstein – Sydney Triebwasser, Sioux Valley
Junior Champion Holstein Heifer – Elissa Oyen, Tri-Valley
Junior Reserve Champion Holstein Heifer – Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley
Champion All Other Breed Female – Sydney Triebwasser, Sioux Valley
Senior Champion All Other Breed – Sydney Triebwasser, Sioux Valley
Senior Reserve Champion All Other Breed – Nolan Triebwasser, Sioux Valley
Junior Champion All Other Breed Heifer – Sydney Triebwasser, Sioux Valley
Junior Reserve Champion All Other Breed Heifer – Jessica Jaeger, Bridgewater-Emery
Dairy Showmanship: 1st: Sydney Triebwasser, Sioux Valley; 2nd: Travis Sharp, Aberdeen Central; 3rd: Bethany Rennich, Sioux Valley; 4th: Nolan Triebwasser, Sioux Valley; 5th: Steven Paulson, Groton
Dairy Showmanship and Supreme Champion Dairy Female sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese Factory, Milbank.
ROUND ROBIN SHOWMANSHIP
1st Place – Emily Nold, Rutland
2nd Place – Drew Peterson, Garretson
Round Robin Showmanship sponsored by Odden Cattle Company and Odden Trucking, Ree Heights.
FFA Livestock Show premiums sponsored through the SD FFA Foundation by Titan Machinery and the SD Cattlemen's Foundation; and through the SD State Fair by First National Bank, Wells Fargo, and Dakota Energy.
–South Dakota FFA