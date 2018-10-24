2018 Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Futurities Results

The Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale held its annual Futurity on Saturday, Sept. 15 at the fairgrounds in Sheridan, WY.

The Ranch Horse Versatility Futurity is for 2- and 3-year-old colts. We promote Sugar Bars as a versatile bloodline; to demonstrate this each entry is shown in: Halter, Western Pleasure and Reining. The RHV Youth class winner was Kai Banks that showed Evans Black Sugar, a three-year-old owned by Jessy Carlson and bred by Leon & Carol Theye. Kai won a belt buckle sponsored by Woodworth Ranch.

The open RHV class had six entries. Two-year-old Sugar Bars Mercury, took first place. He's owned by Double Triangle Ranch- Tom & Susan Vore. Susan Vore showed a 2-year-old great grandson of Sugar Bars, out of sire Sugar Bars Tough and Way Out West and Super One bred on the dam's side; from AQHA Ranching Heritage breeder Woodworth Ranch- Sheri Woodworth. Susan was presented a saddle; sponsored by Larmer Enterprises-Welding-Tyree & Kerry Larmer and Stirrup Ranch QH- LeRoy & Shirley Wetz.

Becky Amio took second place with her Ranching Heritage eligible dun colt, Stirrup Sugar Salute. A Sugar Bars, Leo, and Devil Cat Dancer 2-year-old, that was bred by the Stirrup Ranch QH- LeRoy & Shirley Wetz. She was presented a beaded bridle, sponsored by VLW Ranch- Vern & Laurie Ward family. Third place went to Jessy Carlson on Wuz N Leo, owned by Dianna Driskill. This Frenchmans Guy bred two-year-old bay colt, was bred by Ranching Heritage breeder Bender Ranch- LeAnn Bender.

Sugar Bars Sage, a three-year old dun colt; shown and owned by Gary Mefford took fourth place. This Ranching Heritage eligible; Sugar Bars, Leo, and Press Reed bred colt was bred by Stirrup Ranch QH- LeRoy & Shirley Wetz.

Our youth halter class winners are presented gift certificates sponsored by King's Saddlery, Bar M Quarter Horses, High Mountain Mercantile, Heartland Kubota, Dalton's RV, Moxey Schreiber Veterinary Hospital and the Sheridan Rib & Chop. The Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Youth futurities saw some real growth this year in both numbers and quality of the colts.

The show started with our youth filly halter class with six entries. Jamie Curuchet won the filly class with VLW Sugar Lynx; owned by Mike Curuchet and bred by the VLW Ranch-Vern and Laurie Ward. This bay filly was sired by AJ Oak Rocker. Her dam is Montana Whispy Lynx, shown at the SD State 4-H Horse Show since she was 3 years old. In addition to a gift certificate, Jamie won a belt buckle sponsored by the Deer Run Ranch- Jim and Mindie Fredericks.

Second place youth fillies went to True Docs Dinah, shown and owned by Aspen Larmer. This AQHA Ranching Heritage eligible bay filly was bred by Mailloux Quarter Horses-Gary and Deb Mailloux. Norris Camino placed third with Frenchman With Sugar, an APHA red dun filly. She is owned by Luke Camino and bred by Howard & Bobbie Huxtable. Ranching Heritage eligible, Sugars Hard to Beat, shown by Mattie Bloomgren was fourth in the youth filly class. This sorrel filly is owned by Justin & Chris Bloomgren and was bred by Long Ranch Quarter Horses- Glen and Janet Long.

The youth gelding class had two entries. First place went to Boonys Playboy, shown by Jason Foss, owned by James Foss and bred by Shield 5 Qtr. Horses- Dave and Susan Reisland. This sorrel gelding was sired by Booylensma, a son of Peptoboonsmal. In addition to a gift certificate, Jason won a belt buckle sponsored by the Nixon Ranch- Eric and Nancy Nixon. Shiny Copper Stirrup, placed second with Londyn Mefford showing him. This red roan gelding is owned by Gary Mefford and was bred by Ranching Heritage breeder: Stirrup Ranch QH- LeRoy & Shirley Wetz.

New this year was the In-Hand Youth Yearling Halter class, with ten entries. This youth class was open to any yearling. Judging was based on how well the horse responds to the handler and athleticism. Placing first was Mattie Bloomgren with Tinkies Irish Magic, bred by Long Ranch- Glen & Janet Long. Second Place was Teal Luther with Touchdown Soloist. Michael Allison was 3rd with Yenties Drifting Gin and Boonies Playboy, shown by Jason Foss placed fourth.

The open classes compete for sponsored awards in addition to $1,000 cash per class with payout through fourth place. The open yearling filly class had seven entries. First place was Don't Touch My Sheri, shown and owned by Linda Henderson. This classy sorrel filly was bred by Bar M Quarter Horses. She is an own grand-daughter of Touchdown Kid. Linda was awarded a belt buckle sponsored by the Sugar Bars Legacy Association. VLW Sugars Lynx, placed second with Jamie Curuchet. Karla McDonald placed third with Freckles Trademark, a palomino filly owned by Aleena McDonald and bred by Ranching Heritage breeder: Bender Ranch-LeAnn Bender. True Docs Dinah placed fourth and was shown and owned by Aspen Larmer.

The open yearling stallion/gelding class had six entries. Centennials Soloist, a sorrel grandson of Touchdown Kid, owned by Susan Hert and shown by Karla McDonald took first place. They were awarded a belt buckle sponsored by the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Association. James Foss showed, Boonies Playboy for a second place win. A bay gelding bred by Ranching Heritage breeder; Mailloux Quarter Horses- Gary & Deb Mailloux, True Sweet Leo placed third. This Shining Sparks bred colt was shown and owned by Heidi Stoltz.

The futurities are designed to appeal to Sugar Bars Horse breeders, owners, trainers and exhibitors. A horse can be shown in the yearling halter futurity, and then in the Ranch Horse Versatility Futurity as a 2 & 3-year-old. A horse can be shown both in the open and youth divisions. To be eligible to participate in the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Futurities the horse must have been sold as a weanling or yearling through the Sugar Bars Legacy Sale, ownership- eligibility will follow the horse. If the horse wins as a 2-year-old, then it becomes ineligible to compete in the Ranch Horse Versatility Futurity as a 3-year-old.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to give anyone of us a call or check out our website at sugarbarslegacy.com or check us out on face book- Sugar Bars Legacy Sale.

Sugar Bars Legacy Sale Association Board Members-

Stirrup Ranch- LeRoy & Shirley Wetz (President)

VLW Ranch- Vern & Laurie Ward (V. President)

Woodworth Ranch- Sheri Woodworth (Secretary/Treasurer)

Bar M Quarter Horses- Art & Rita McDonald and Karla McDonald

Nixon Ranch- Eric & Nancy Nixon

–Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity