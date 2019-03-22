2019 AQHA calendar full of activities

The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for this spring, summer and fall. Mark your calendars today with these tentative dates.

2019 AQHA Convention

The 2019 AQHA Convention was held March 8-11 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. Visit http://www.aqha.com/convention for more information about the convention and coverage from this year's event.

AQHA World Championship Shows

March 1-3 – 2018 Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships, Reliant Center Arena NRG Park, Houston; view coverage of the AQHA CMS World at http://www.aqha.com/cmsworld.

June 18-23 – Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, Level 1 Cattle Championships, Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, and the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance Championship Show, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma

August 1-10 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City

August 27-31 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), Fort Worth

November 7-23 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City

AQHA Racing

Featured Million Dollar Races

June 1 – Heritage Place Futurity (G1) (G1) at Remington Park, Oklahoma City

June 23 – Ed Burke Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California

July 21 – Rainbow Futurity, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 2 – Ruidoso All American Futurity,, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 1 – All American Derby, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico

November 3 – Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California

November 9 – Texas Classic Futurity, Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie, Texas

December 14 – Champion of Champions, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California (estimated purse: $600,000)

December 15 – Los Alamitos 2 Million, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California

December 15 – LQHBA Louisiana Million, Evangeline Downs, Opelousas, Louisiana

Featured Sales

July 26- 27 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale, San Antonio

August 1-3- LQHBA Yearling Sale, Kinder, Louisiana

August 16-17 – New Mexico Bred Horse Sale, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso New Mexico

August 31- September 1 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico

September 15 – Indiana Speed Horse Sale, Marion County Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Indiana

September 19-21 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale, Oklahoma City

October 5-6 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California

AQHA Challenge Championships

October 24-26 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference, The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico

AQHA Level 1 Championships

April 10-13 – AQHA Central Level 1 Championships, State Fair Park, Oklahoma City

April 17-20 – AQHA West Level 1 Championships, South Point Equestrian Center, Las Vegas

May 1-5 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships, World Equestrian Center, Wilmington, Ohio

June 18-23 – AQHA Level 1 Cattle Championships, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma

2019 AQHA Regional Championships

June 26 – Region 5, Logan Township, New Jersey

July 19-21 – Region 6, West Springfield, Massachusetts

August 9-11 – Region 1, Monroe, Washington

September 19-22 – Region 2, Rapid City, South Dakota

AQHA Recreational Riding

Earn rewards for riding or for any time spent in the saddle by enrolling in the AQHA Horseback Riding Program. Enroll today.

AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges

January 17-19 – Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Fort Worth, Texas

April 7 – Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team Ranching Qualifier Challenge, Lubbock, TX

April 13 – RCR Spring Works RHC Qualifier Challenge, Camp Verde, Arizona

May 18-19 – Osage Gathering Qualifier Challenge, Pawhuska, OK

May 18- 19 – Central Coast Ranch Horse Classic Qualifier Challenge Carmel Valley, California

July 26-28 – SDQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge, Rapid City, South Dakota

June 18-23 – Zoetis VRH World and Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma

August – Colorado State Fair, Pueblo, Colorado

September 14-15 – Tri-State Fair, Amarillo

October 13 – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity, Fort Worth, Texas

October 16 – Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), Billings, Montana

October 26-27 – WSVRHA Championship Qualifier Challenge, Las Vegas, Nevada

American Quarter Horse Youth Association

July 9-11 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar, Amarillo

October 24-26 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships, The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits

The following events and exhibits will take place at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo.

November 2018 to November 2019 – Horsemen of the World

July 27 – National Day of the Cowboy

August 17 – October 12 – America's Horse in Art Show & Sale

December 3 – January 4, 2020 – Youth Art Show

For more information on AQHA events in 2019, visit http://www.aqha.com. F

