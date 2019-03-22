2019 AQHA calendar full of activities
March 22, 2019
The American Quarter Horse Association has an exciting line-up of events planned for this spring, summer and fall. Mark your calendars today with these tentative dates.
2019 AQHA Convention
The 2019 AQHA Convention was held March 8-11 at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. Visit http://www.aqha.com/convention for more information about the convention and coverage from this year's event.
AQHA World Championship Shows
March 1-3 – 2018 Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championships, Reliant Center Arena NRG Park, Houston; view coverage of the AQHA CMS World at http://www.aqha.com/cmsworld.
June 18-23 – Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships, Level 1 Cattle Championships, Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, and the National Ranch and Stock Horse Alliance Championship Show, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma
August 1-10 – Built Ford Tough AQHYA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City
August 27-31 – AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), Fort Worth
November 7-23 – Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, Oklahoma City
AQHA Racing
Featured Million Dollar Races
June 1 – Heritage Place Futurity (G1) (G1) at Remington Park, Oklahoma City
June 23 – Ed Burke Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California
July 21 – Rainbow Futurity, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 2 – Ruidoso All American Futurity,, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 1 – All American Derby, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico
November 3 – Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California
November 9 – Texas Classic Futurity, Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie, Texas
December 14 – Champion of Champions, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California (estimated purse: $600,000)
December 15 – Los Alamitos 2 Million, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California
December 15 – LQHBA Louisiana Million, Evangeline Downs, Opelousas, Louisiana
Featured Sales
July 26- 27 – Texas Quarter Horse Association Yearling Sale, San Antonio
August 1-3- LQHBA Yearling Sale, Kinder, Louisiana
August 16-17 – New Mexico Bred Horse Sale, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso New Mexico
August 31- September 1 – Ruidoso Select Yearling Sale, Ruidoso Downs, Ruidoso, New Mexico
September 15 – Indiana Speed Horse Sale, Marion County Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Indiana
September 19-21 – Heritage Place Yearling Sale, Oklahoma City
October 5-6 – Los Alamitos Equine Sale, Los Alamitos Race Course, Cypress, California
AQHA Challenge Championships
October 24-26 – Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships and AQHA Racing Conference, The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico
AQHA Level 1 Championships
April 10-13 – AQHA Central Level 1 Championships, State Fair Park, Oklahoma City
April 17-20 – AQHA West Level 1 Championships, South Point Equestrian Center, Las Vegas
May 1-5 – Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships, World Equestrian Center, Wilmington, Ohio
June 18-23 – AQHA Level 1 Cattle Championships, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma
2019 AQHA Regional Championships
June 26 – Region 5, Logan Township, New Jersey
July 19-21 – Region 6, West Springfield, Massachusetts
August 9-11 – Region 1, Monroe, Washington
September 19-22 – Region 2, Rapid City, South Dakota
AQHA Recreational Riding
Earn rewards for riding or for any time spent in the saddle by enrolling in the AQHA Horseback Riding Program. Enroll today.
AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenges
January 17-19 – Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Fort Worth, Texas
April 7 – Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team Ranching Qualifier Challenge, Lubbock, TX
April 13 – RCR Spring Works RHC Qualifier Challenge, Camp Verde, Arizona
May 18-19 – Osage Gathering Qualifier Challenge, Pawhuska, OK
May 18- 19 – Central Coast Ranch Horse Classic Qualifier Challenge Carmel Valley, California
July 26-28 – SDQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge, Rapid City, South Dakota
June 18-23 – Zoetis VRH World and Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Oklahoma
August – Colorado State Fair, Pueblo, Colorado
September 14-15 – Tri-State Fair, Amarillo
October 13 – National Reined Cow Horse Association Snaffle Bit Futurity, Fort Worth, Texas
October 16 – Northern International Livestock Exposition (NILE), Billings, Montana
October 26-27 – WSVRHA Championship Qualifier Challenge, Las Vegas, Nevada
American Quarter Horse Youth Association
July 9-11 – Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar, Amarillo
October 24-26 – AQHYA National Racing Experience at the Bank of America Challenge Championships, The Downs at Albuquerque, Albuquerque, New Mexico
American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum Events and Exhibits
The following events and exhibits will take place at the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum in Amarillo.
November 2018 to November 2019 – Horsemen of the World
July 27 – National Day of the Cowboy
August 17 – October 12 – America's Horse in Art Show & Sale
December 3 – January 4, 2020 – Youth Art Show
For more information on AQHA events in 2019, visit http://www.aqha.com. F
–AQHA