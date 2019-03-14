2019 AQHA Executive Committee

The 2019-2020 American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee was elected at the 2019 AQHA Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Though AQHA operates primarily upon the decisions of its members through the board of directors, the five-person Executive Committee is responsible for implementing important decisions and governing AQHA between the annual meetings of the membership and the board.

The AQHA Executive Committee – consisting of a president, first vice president, second vice president and two additional members – is elected each year by the board at the convention. Each member serves a term of one year until the selection of his/her successor. The Executive Committee convenes quarterly to conduct business and consider all disciplinary matters.

President Stan Weaver

Stan Weaver of Big Sandy, Montana, has been an AQHA director since 2011. He is a former member of the studbook and registration, public policy, and Hall of Fame selection committees; Foundation, marketing and ranching councils; and served as chairman of the ranching council. He was also instrumental in developing the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders program.

Weaver has bred American Quarter Horses for more than 30 years and has registered more than 1,650 foals with AQHA during that time.

Weaver and his wife, Nancy, began a Quarter Horse production sale in 1996 under Weaver Quarter Horses. Through the production sale, horses from the Weaver Ranch have sold to all 50 states, seven Canadian provinces, South Africa, Australia, Germany and Mexico. Weaver has shown his own horses in cutting, reined cow horse and working cow horse. He is involved with the Montana Quarter Horse Association (past president), Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, Montana Land & Mineral Owners Association, National Cattleman's Beef Association, Montana Stockgrowers, and the Chouteau County Livestock Protection Association.

Weaver has owned and operated Weaver Cattle Co., a cattle and farming enterprise in North Central Montana, for the past 41 years. He also owns and operates Weaver Order Buying, a cattle brokerage firm.

Stan and Nancy raised three children on the ranch. All three children and their families continue to work on the ranch, but have also expanded their own ranching and farming interests in the area. KellyAnne and husband Casey Terry have two children, Wyatt and Avery, and live in Lewistown, Montana; David Weaver and wife Stacey live in Bozeman, Montana, with their three children, Hailey, Wesley and Jayden; and Daniel Weaver and wife Dr. Danielle Weaver also live in Big Sandy.

The Weavers received the 1997 Montana Quarter Horse Association Ranch of the Year Award, and Weaver Cattle Co. was recognized as the 2014 Montana State University Family Business of the Year in the business category for operations in existence at least 50 years.

First Vice President F.E. "Butch" Wise

F.E. "Butch" Wise of El Reno, Oklahoma, was named an AQHA honorary vice president in 2015 after serving as an AQHA director from 2001 to 2015.

He currently serves as the Executive Committee representative on the AQHA Racing Council. Wise is a former member of the studbook and registration, nominations and credentials, and racing committees, and the racing council and Graded Stakes subcommittee. He was the chairman of the Hall of Fame selection committee from 2013 to 2015 and also served as chairman of the Racing Council and Graded Stakes subcommittee. In 2014, he was a member of the AQHA Governance Task Force.

In 2004, Wise received the Oklahoma State University Animal Science School Graduate of Distinction Award, and in 2007, he received the AQHA Racing Council Special Recognition Award.

He is a past president of the Oklahoma Quarter Horse Association. Wise and his wife, Nancy, own Stone Chase Stables LLC. Wise is a bloodstock agent and president of Wise Sales Co. Inc. His former career experience includes employment with AQHA, Ridgeleigh Farms Inc., Mel Hatley Farms and Cox Manufacturing. He is currently the manager of the Lazy E Ranch LLC in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The Wises have two sons and two daughters. Their sons are Clay and Parker Wise, and daughters are Mallory Wise and Ashlie Blair. Blair and her husband, Shawn, have two children, Derek and Lacie.

Second Vice President Norman Luba

Norman Luba of Louisville, Kentucky, has been an AQHA life member since 1995 and an AQHA director since 2011. He has served on the AQHA Stud Book and Registration Committee, where he served as chairman; AQHA Public Policy Committee; and served as chairman of the AQHA Affiliate Advisory Board.

Luba graduated with his master's degree in reproductive physiology from the University of Maryland. The former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council is currently the executive director of the North American Equine Ranching Information Council, president of the Equine Breeding Research and Development Council, and the treasurer of the Animal Welfare Council Inc. In addition, he serves as chairman of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Dean's Equine Advisory Board.

He is the recipient of the Don Henneke Education Impact Award and the American Youth Horse Council Distinguished Service Award.

Luba is an avid competitor with numerous qualifications in trail for the AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and the Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show, as well as a Superior trail horse achievement. He is a member of the National Snaffle Bit Association, Equine Science Society, Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers Club and the Kentucky Quarter Horse Association, where he also served two terms as president, and the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, where he is currently serving as treasurer.

Luba and his wife, Dr. Lorraine Luba, a veterinarian, have two sons – Christopher and Colin, a former AQHYA president who is married to Catherine.

Member Dr. Scott Myers

Dr. Scott Myers of Sharon Center, Ohio, has been an AQHA life member since 1993 and an AQHA director since 2011. Dr. Myers is a former member of the Hall of Fame selection committee, nomination and credentials committee, American Quarter Horse Foundation Council and equine research committee.

Dr. Myers received his bachelor's degree in biology from Kentucky Wesleyan College and graduated with his doctor of veterinary medicine from The Ohio State University. A licensed veterinarian since 1985, Dr. Myers owns and manages Hunting Ridge Animal Hospital and Ridgewood Stables. He serves on the board of the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association.

He has been the CEO for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association since 2012. He is also a past president of the Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association and Ohio Quarter Horse Association and a past national director of the National Snaffle Bit Association.

Dr. Myers is an AQHA 10-year cumulative breeder and an exhibitor, with multiple world championships at the Adequan® Select World. He has earned numerous Superiors and AQHA Performance Champion titles. Dr. Myers is also the recipient of the NSBA Jack Benson Award.

Dr. Myers and his wife, veterinarian Dr. Leslie Myers, have two daughters, Taylor and Mallory.

Member Kenneth Banks

Kenneth Banks is an AQHA life member. He was elected as an AQHA director in 1996 and elevated to director-at-large in 2011. Banks has served on the international, show and contest, nominations and credentials, amateur, and marketing committees. He also served on the Foundation and Show councils. Banks currently serves on the finance committee.

Banks graduated with honors from Southwest Texas University with a bachelor's degree in soil science and Texas A&M University with a master's in soil chemistry. After more than 30 years in the business world, he sold his automotive aftermarket companies in 2015 and returned home to ranching and breeding and raising horses and cattle. Banks Ranch, located in central Texas, breeds, raises, trains and shows AQHA Ranching Heritage-bred American Quarter Horses for the show pen and the ranch. The cattle portion of the ranch includes registered Herefords and crossbred cows. The ranch's artificial insemination program has created one of the best cow herds in Texas.

Banks is a past president of the National Snaffle Bit Association and member of the NSBA Hall of Fame. Banks has served as the chairman of the NSBA financial committee, treasurer, crisis fund committee, world show committee and Breeders Championship Futurity committee. Banks is also a past president of the Texas Quarter Horse Association. Currently, one of Banks' loves is helping students at Texas A&M University. He is a member of the Texas A&M University Equine Initiative Development Committee, Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Development Committee, and Texas A&M University Beef Cattle Development Council.

Banks was awarded one of the most prestigious business awards when he was selected to receive the Ernest & Young Master Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Houston region. Not only was he successful in the business world, but he also received the Texas Philanthropist title for his benevolent, humanitarian efforts throughout Texas by Philanthropy in Texas Magazine. At the request of Texas Gov. George Bush, Banks served on the Texas Governor's Business Council for eight years.

Banks and his wife, Laina, a fellow AQHA director and dedicated lover of the horse way of life, reside on the ranch in Schulenburg, Texas, where they spend most of their time breeding and raising American Quarter Horses. They share three children, son Paul and daughter-in-law Heather; Lindsay and son-in-law David Kutac; and son Russell and daughter-in-law Dr. Crystal Banks, and the joy of seven grandchildren.

