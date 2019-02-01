2019 Beef Feedlot Roundtable Feb. 12 at Bridgeport

Research findings and industry updates will be the focus of the Nebraska Extension Beef Feedlot Roundtables Feb. 12-14.

The first workshop will be Feb. 12 at Bridgeport, beginning with registration at 12:30 p.m. at Prairie Winds Community Center. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by presentations from 1 to 5 p.m. Following the program, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training and certification or recertification will be available each day. The meeting is organized by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Beef Council.

Online registration is encouraged and available at https://go.unl.edu/2019roundtable. Cost is $20 at the door if preregistered and $40 for walk-ins.

For more information or to request a printed registration form, contact Galen Erickson, Nebraska Extension beef feedlot nutrition specialist, at 402-472-6486 or gerickson4@unl.edu.

Topics were selected to benefit feedlot managers, owners, employees, and those working in the allied industry.

One issue facing all producers is the ability to attract and retain employees. Because this is the biggest issue facing feedyards, Dr. Scott MacGregor was invited to offer some options for feedyards to enhance employee retention and management succession.

Another topic facing the beef industry is lab-grown proteins. Danielle Beck with the National Cattlemen's Beef Association will offer the latest information on where that industry is and how it will be regulated.

Relevant research findings will be presented on issues such as congestive heart failure, nutrition, and management practices for the area, and there will be an update on activities from the Nebraska Beef Council.

In addition to Bridgeport, the other Roundtables are scheduled for Feb. 13 in Lexington at the Dawson County Extension Office and Feb. 14 at West Point, in the Nielsen Community Center.

–UNL Extension