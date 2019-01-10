2019 Best of the West Roping Futurity

Date: Jan 20 – Jan 22, 2019

Time: 10 AM – 10:30 AM

Location: James Kjerstad Event Center- Central States Fairgrounds

Best of the West Team Roping Futurity is an opportunity to showcase the talent of young horses and their trainers. Horses registered in the event were all born in 2014 or after. They will compete in either the Heading and Heeling events. The horses can represent different breeds and are not just AQHA registered horses. The Futurity is a timed and double judged event. Judges will be looking for how the horse performs in the event. Since this event is focused on young horses, developing the foundation of a solid horse is important not only to the trainer but to the judges.

Best of the West Team Roping Futurity will take place on Sunday, January 20. 1st round will be at approximately 2:30 pm; 2nd round will run with the AQHA Show and the Finals will follow the AQHA Show. Juding will follow AQHA rules. Riders can enter 3 times per end in the Team Roping event.

–BHSS