Dairy Beef Short Course is March 26

1:50 p.m. Roundtable Discussion – Building a Carcass for the Future: Jerry Wulf, Wulf Cattle; Kent Pruismann, Rock River Feeders; Erik Loe, Consultant for Midwest PMS and Duane Broek, Select Sires Representative

1:10 p.m. Enhancing the Value of Your Dairy Beef Bull Calf to Meet Health Concerns: Russ Daly, Professor, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian

11:25 a.m. Dairy Cattle Impact on Beef Supply and Marketing Opportunities: Brenda Boetel, University of Wisconsin – River Falls

10:45 a.m. Considerations for Choosing Beef Genetics to Use in Dairy Herds: Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

10 a.m. Realizing Full Value in Holstein Steers: Daniel Schaefer, Professor University of Wisconsin – Madison

BROOKINGS, S.D. – I-29 Moo University Collaboration Hosts 2019 Dairy Beef Short Course March 26, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D., at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in conjunction with the Central Plains Dairy Expo.

"Dairy beef bull calves should be viewed as more than a by-product of the industry that has value, we need to focus on increasing the value of bull calves and how they can increase the bottom line for dairymen, feeders and processors," said Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist.

The 2019 Dairy Beef Short Course will focus on increasing producers' understanding of the challenges and opportunities dairy genetics pose the feedlot, packing and retailers; enhancing profitability of dairy beef through proper genetic crosses with dairy cows and beef bulls as well as enhancing health protocols for dairy beef bull calves.

SDSU Extension is part of the I-29 Moo University Collaboration. Established as a multi-state learning community, the I-29 Moo University Collaboration connects extension dairy staff and dairy producers from North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, monthly e-newsletters and on-farm tours.

Registration information

To help cover costs, registration for the 2019 Dairy Beef Short Course is $20 per person and includes lunch, breaks as well as materials.

This short course is designed as a pre-educational event prior to the Central Plains Dairy Expo held at the Denny Sanford Premier Center (1201 North Avenue West) March 26, 2019, in rooms 1&2.

To register on-line go to https://tinyurl.com/dairybeefshortcourse.

For mail in registration, send checks made out to SDSU Extension, to the following address: Watertown Regional Extension Center, care of Tracey Erickson – Dairy Beef Short Course, 1910 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201.

For more information please contact, Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist at 605.882.5140 or Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu; or Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at 605.688.5452 or Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu; or Fred Hall, ISU Extension Dairy Specialist in NW Iowa at 712.737.4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu.

–SDSU Extension