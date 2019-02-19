2019 Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef leaders include Texas cattleman, wildlife NGO conversationalist, and sustainable sourcing director for fast-food giant

The 2019 GRSB executive committee consists of a diverse set of stakeholders who share a common vision for improving beef sustainability around the globe. The people leading the global dialogue about sustainable beef aren't shying away from complex topics like antibiotic use and Carbon footprints.

OVERIJSSEL NETHERLANDS, (February 14, 2019) – The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) is pleased to announce our six-member 2019 Executive Committee:

President-Ms. Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, OSI Group, LLC

Vice President-Dr. Leon Mol, Ahold Delhaize

Secretary-Treasurer-Mr. Ian McConnel, World Wildlife Fund*

Member at large-Mr. Bob McCan, Beef Producer-McFaddin Enterprises*

Member at large-Dr. Nicola Robinson, Veterinary Surgeon-McDonalds Corporation*

Past-President-Mr. Dennis Laycraft, Canadian Cattlemen's Association

*New to the Executive Committee in 2019

Since 2012, the GRSB has been working to advance sustainable beef through leadership, science, and multi-stakeholder engagement. Leaders are elected from a membership that represents the full value chain, including beef producers and producer organizations, civil society, commerce and processing, retail, and others who aim to continuously improve beef sustainability around the world.

More than 500 companies and producer organizations are engaged in the work of the GRSB and its members including regionally-focused beef sustainability roundtables and initiatives in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Paraguay, Southern Africa, the United States, and other countries around the world.

GRSB President, Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, who was re-elected for a second term as President said "Our members are committed to driving meaningful change and continuous improvement in sustainable beef production around the world. Topics like Carbon footprints, water management, and responsible antibiotic use in modern beef production (among others) require broad collaboration and relentless focus. Our aspirations are bold, and we've got big plans in store for 2019."

New GRSB Secretary- Treasurer, Ian McConnel of World Wildlife Fund, and who is based in Australia said "Working globally on beef sustainability brings unique challenges and opportunities. The GRSB is a vital platform that allows people and organizations to share ideas, work on challenges and drive a global movement towards sustainable beef."

McConnel also recognized the importance of partnerships, stating "As a conservationist, the collaboration with cattlemen, retailers, NGO's and allied industry provide the greatest opportunity to work on collective solutions, and ensure that we all have a sustainable future."

Texas beef producer, and new GRSB executive committee member Bob McCan echoed the need for global sustainability commitment. "We owe it to our industry to do all we can. Beef producers around the world are working tirelessly to feed the world sustainably, but we need perpetual engagement with our stakeholders to ensure that we are not working in isolation."

McCan also said collaboration around communication is critical, and the GRSB's focus on shaping the global dialogue will be increasing. "Tools like social media reach so many people. We can talk about beef production and ways it can contribute to healthy ecosystems and communities because it connects us. I'm excited because I'm seeing people from all over asking questions, and we have positive answers and powerful stories to share."

Ruaraidh Petre, executive director of GRSB expressed his gratitude to the leadership for the time and energy they invest: "We recognize all of those who give their time on the board and on the executive committee. Our leaders are accomplished people who shoulder heavy responsibilities in their full-time jobs. We are extremely grateful that they are willing to give their time and talents to the GRSB, and for beef sustainability overall."

One of the first orders of business for the new GRSB leadership team was to announce the GRSB will host a 2019 Sustainability Communicators Summit in Chicago, IL, May 22-23. Stakeholders who are actively engaged in sustainability communication and who wish to collaborate in the design of global messages of sustainability that can be leveraged around the world are encouraged to participate.

For more information about GRSB visit https://grsbeef.org

–Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef