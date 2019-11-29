2019 Grazing Cover Crops Workshops
The Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Extension, and Green Cover Seed have teamed up to present cover crop workshops at four locations in Nebraska.
Featured speaker Shane New is a regenerative agriculture focused entrepreneur from Holton, Kansas who, with his family, operates New Family Farms. His topics include: knowing how to take economic values from your operation; why are you doing it if you are losing money; do we really know what foods should taste like; and how to change the way you see.
The program will include presentations from local farmers/ranchers who have experience grazing cover crops on row crop acres, as well as a summary of the three-year NET-funded NGLC Grazing Cover Crops Project.
Dates and locations are as follows:
Monday, November 11, 2019
9:30 AM – 4 PM (Central time), United Methodist Church Hall, Verdigre, NE
Contact Ben Beckman, Nebraska Extension in Cedar County, 402 254 6821
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
9:30 AM – 4 PM (Central time), Valley County Fairgrounds, Ord, NE
Contact Steve Niemeyer, Nebraska Extension in GLW Counties, 308 346 4200
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
9:30 AM – 4 PM (Mountain time), Chadron State College, Student Center, Chadron, NE
Contact Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Extension in Sioux, Box Butte, Dawes and Sheridan Counties 308 327 2312
Thursday, November 14, 2019
9:30 AM– 4 PM (Central time), Community Center, Blue Hill, NE
Contact Green Cover Seed, 402 469 6784
No cost. Meal provided. Students and local FFA chapters encouraged to attend. Must preregister by November 6 to reserve a meal by pre-registering at the NGLC website (https://nebraskagrazinglands.org/Grazing-Cover-Crop-Workshop) or calling the UNL Extension office indicated or Green Cover Seed. For more information, contact Ron Bolze, Coordinator, NGLC, 402 321 0067 (cell) or ron@nebraskagrazinglands.org.
