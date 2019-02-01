2019 NACD Annual Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, Feb. 4 and Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) will host its 73rd Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, at the Marriott Rivercenter.

WHAT:

NACD's 2019 Annual Meeting in San Antonio

WHEN:

Monday's General Session

Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 | 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Salon GHIJKLM

Monday's General Session will feature a welcome address from Texas Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza and a keynote address by Ducks Unlimited CEO Dale Hall.

Monday's Leadership Luncheon

Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 | 12:00 – 2:15 p.m.

Salon GHIJKLM

Monday's Leadership Luncheon will feature EPIC Provisions Founders Taylor Collins and Katie Forrest.

Media availability upon request following the general session.

Tuesday's General Session

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 | 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Salon GHIJKLM

Tuesday's General Session will include a keynote address from USDA NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr and two panels moderated by NAFB President Lorrie Boyer.

Urban Agriculture Panel will feature Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association President Andrew Smiley, The Come Up Project Founder and Executive Director Abiodoun Henderson and District Manager Steven Darcey of the Prince George's Soil Conservation District in Maryland

Soil Health Panel will feature Soil Health Institute President and CEO Dr. Wayne Honeycutt, Soil Health Partnership Executive Director Dr. Shefali Mehta, Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN Senior Director of Sustainability Jason Weller, and NACD Soil Health Champion from Oklahoma Jimmy Emmons.

Media availability upon request following the general session.

WHERE:

San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter

101 Bowie Street

San Antonio, TX 78205

Phone: 210-223-1000

–National Association of Conservation Districts