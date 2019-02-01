2019 NACD Annual Meeting
February 1, 2019
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, Feb. 4 and Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, the National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) will host its 73rd Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas, at the Marriott Rivercenter.
WHAT:
NACD's 2019 Annual Meeting in San Antonio
WHEN:
Monday's General Session
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 | 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Salon GHIJKLM
Monday's General Session will feature a welcome address from Texas Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza and a keynote address by Ducks Unlimited CEO Dale Hall.
Monday's Leadership Luncheon
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 | 12:00 – 2:15 p.m.
Salon GHIJKLM
Monday's Leadership Luncheon will feature EPIC Provisions Founders Taylor Collins and Katie Forrest.
Media availability upon request following the general session.
Tuesday's General Session
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 | 8:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Salon GHIJKLM
Tuesday's General Session will include a keynote address from USDA NRCS Chief Matthew Lohr and two panels moderated by NAFB President Lorrie Boyer.
Urban Agriculture Panel will feature Texas Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association President Andrew Smiley, The Come Up Project Founder and Executive Director Abiodoun Henderson and District Manager Steven Darcey of the Prince George's Soil Conservation District in Maryland
Soil Health Panel will feature Soil Health Institute President and CEO Dr. Wayne Honeycutt, Soil Health Partnership Executive Director Dr. Shefali Mehta, Land O'Lakes SUSTAIN Senior Director of Sustainability Jason Weller, and NACD Soil Health Champion from Oklahoma Jimmy Emmons.
Media availability upon request following the general session.
WHERE:
San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter
101 Bowie Street
San Antonio, TX 78205
Phone: 210-223-1000
–National Association of Conservation Districts