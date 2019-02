Montana producers have until March 15, 2019 to sign-up for FSA's Noninsurable Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage for all 2019 Spring Crops excluding spring seeded rye, speltz, triticale, wheat and mixed forage.

NAP provides a catastrophic level (CAT) coverage based on the amount of loss that exceeds 50 percent of the expected production at 55 percent of the average market price for the crop.

In order to meet eligibility requirements for NAP, crops must be noninsurable, commercially-produced agricultural commodity crops for which the catastrophic risk protection level of crop insurance is not available. If the Risk Management Agency (RMA) offers coverage for a crop in the county, NAP coverage is not available for that crop. For questions regarding insurability of a crop, please contact your local crop insurance agent. For information on whether a crop is eligible for NAP coverage, please contact your local FSA office.

The NAP service fee for all coverage levels is the lesser of $250 per crop or $750 per producer per administrative county, not to exceed a total of $1,875 for a producer with farming interest in multiple counties. FSA will waive NAP service fees for underserved, limited resource, and beginning farmers. For questions regarding NAP, please contact your local FSA office.

For more information, visit the national NAP page at: http://www.fsa.usda.gov/nap.