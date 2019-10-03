2019 Newell Ram Show & Sale

Special Thanks to our Auctioneer; Collin Gibbs. Office Help; Vickie Sechser, Sandra Boggess, Julie Kluck, and Courtney Rans. All around help Tysha McDonald, and Dr. Sammi Hanson. Ring men; Dale Wetz, Kevin Bossman, Neil Volmer, and Scott Dirk, and the Newell Christian Fellowship Church ladies for the delicious food served.

Faithful Consignor

Robert Amundson of Larimore ND 40 years

Supreme Champion Ewe- Amundson Suffolks of Larimore ND with his Ewe Lamb bought by Lance Kopren Prairie City, SD for $500

Reserve Champion Ewe- Steinmetz Columbias of Hot Springs, SD with their Ewe Lamb, not sold

Supreme Champion Ram – Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, SD with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Fishhook Ranch Prairie City, SD for $1,000

Reserve Champion Ram- Jon Beastrom of Pierre, SD bought by Chip Dye of Alzada, MT for $2,100

Supreme Champion Pair of Ewes- Burton Anderson of Highmore, SD, not sold

Reserve Champion Pair of Ewes- Braasch Land & Livestock of Brookings, SD by Lance Kopren of Prairie City, SD for $600

Premier Pen of Range Rams- Rufus and Patty DeZeeuw Suffolk Lamb Range Rams bought by Little Ranch Co Leitner WY for $2,025

Youth Purchase Credit Program

Each year the Newell Ram Sale selects two youth to award a $500 purchase credit to, to be used at the Newell Ram Sale. This year’s recipients are Jetta Hulm of Glad Valley and Caleb McGregor of Newell.

Jetta is 11 and the daughter of Jason and Megan Hulm. They raise cattle and sheep which Jetta shows at the county fair. She also helps with the shearing, docking and feeding of the lambs.

Caleb is the 15 year old son of Shane and Jessica McGregor. He first got his start in the sheep industry at a Catch-a-Sheep contest in 2015 where he won a ewe. Since then he has tried to learn as much as he can about the sheep industry and continues to show sheep at the county fair.

Wool Show results

Supreme Fleece, Champion Targhee Fleece – Lisa Surber of Newell, SD, winnings $316

Reserve Supreme Fleece, Junior Fleece, Honorable Mention – Lance Rabel of Buffalo WY, winnings $324

The Gary Babb Memorial Hand spinning – Cheryl Gehrig of Lavina, MT, winnings $83

Champion Corriedale Fleece-Jake Phillippi of Douglas WY, winnings $16

Targhee Breed Champion Ewe- Kopren Targhee Bison, SD with his Yearling Ewe bought by Caleb McGregor of Newell, SD for $800

Targhee Breed Champion Ram- Jon Beastrom of Pierre, SD bought by Chip Dye of Alzada, MT for $2,100

Targhee Reserve Breed Champion Ram- Kopren Targhee Bison, SD with their Targhee Yearling Stud Ram bought by Aiden Fouchy & Hughes Newford Co., John & Betty Sampsel for $3,500.

Rambouillet Breed Champion Ewe- Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, SD with their Yearling Ewe bought by Schalesky Livestock of Faith, SD for $500

Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ewe- Crawford Rambouillet of Pipeston,, MN with their Fall Ewe bought by Connie Moore of Chadron NE for $450

Rambouillet Breed Champion Ram- Chapman Rambouillet of Bison, SD with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Fishhook Ranch Prairie City, SD for $1,000

Rambouillet Reserve Breed Champion Ram- Anderson Family Ranch of Highmore, SD with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Luke Steinmetz Hot Springs, SD for $2,100

Corriedale Breed Champion Ewe- Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, MT with her Ewe Lamb bought by Robert Arndt Arvada WY for $450

Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ewe- Cheryl Gehrig of Lavina, MT with her Ewe Lamb bought by Robert Arndt Arvada WY for $300

Corriedale Breed Champion Ram

Phillippi Corriedales (Renetta Phillippi) of Hammond, MT with her Yearling Stud Ram bought by Roger Clark Minerva OH for $400

Corriedale Reserve Breed Champion Ram- Cheryl Gehrig of Lavina, MT with her Stud Lamb, not sold

Columbia Breed Champion Ewe- Steinmetz Columbias of Hot Springs, SD with their Ewe Lamb, not sold

Columbia Breed Champion Ram- Steinmetz Columbias of Hot Springs, SD with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Isenberger Livestock Gillette WY for $1,000

Columbia Reserve Breed Champion Ram- – NDSU HREC of Hettinger ND with their yearling Stud Ram bought by Isenberger Livestock Gillette WY for $1,100

Suffolk Breed Champion Ewe- Amundson Suffolks of Larimore ND with his Ewe Lamb bought by Lane Kopren Prairie City, SD for $500

Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ewe-Dave Pearson of Hettinger ND with his Fall Ewe bought by Cousins Suffolks of Lemmon, SD for $400

Suffolk Breed Champion Ram- Staci Zehnder of Freeman, MN with her Yearling Stud Ram bought by Lane Kopren Prairie City, SD for $1,300

Suffolk Reserve Breed Champion Ram- Randy Dombek Family of Ivanhoe, MN with their Yearling Stud Ram bought by Bridle Bit Ranch Gillette WY for $400

Hampshire Breed Champion Ewe- Rufus & Patty DeZeeuw of Brookings with their Ewe Lamb bought by Collyn Higgins Hammond, MT for $500

Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ewe- James Valley Stock Farm with their Ewe Lamb bought by Marissa Pittman Belle Fourche, SD for $400

Hampshire Breed Champion Ram- Chapman Hampshire with their Stud Lamb bought by Steve Clements Philip, SD for $800

Hampshire Reserve Breed Champion Ram-Travis Bell with his Stud

Lamb bought by Marissa Pittman Belle Fourche, SD for $1,250

Dorset Breed Champion Ewe -Promise Kept Farms Tim & Kathy Coss of Cannon Falls, MN with their Ewe Lamb bought by Robert Arndt Arvada, WY for $375

Texel Breed Champion Ram – Tristin Lind Lind Lambs of Pine Bluffs, WY with their Stud Lamb, not sold

Texel Reserve Breed Champion Ram- Tristin Lind Lind Lambs of Pine Bluffs WY with their Yearling Stud, not sold