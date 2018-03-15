2019 NILE Merit Heifer apps available

An example YouTube video can be seen here .

3-5 minute YouTube video (should include, but is not limited to):

BILLINGS, MONT. — The opportunity for kids started in the cattle industry is knocking, and loudly. Applications for the NILE Merit Heifer program are now available for the 2018-2019 year.

The NILE Merit Heifer program is a live animal scholarship, meaning the recipients are given a young, live, female cow. The objective is to to help youth get a start in the beef cattle business.

Program participants are chosen based on merit, future goals, and ability to care for the animal. 4-H or FFA members who are 12-16 years old may apply. Applicants are not limited to Montana residents.

During the program duration, participants are responsible for care-taking, record keeping, breeding, and bringing the heifer back one year later to the NILE Stock Show & Rodeo. The class of merit heifer recipients competes for best phenotype, best record book, and overall top showman.

"This program would not be possible without the generous support of our donors over the years," NILE General Manager Jennifer Boka said. "We are truly grateful for them since the program's inception."

In addition to applications from eligible kids, the NILE is also accepting information from ranches wishing to donate a heifer calf.

Applications and a link to the YouTube video must be received no later than June 30. Applications available online at http://www.thenile.org

For more information regarding the NILE Merit Heifer Program, please email Shelby at shelby@thenile.org or call the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. F

–The NILE