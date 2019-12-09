2019 Permit Members Of the Year Challenge

Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 5

All-around cowboy: Maverick Harper, $1,571, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback riding: First round: 1. Cache Hill, 73 points on Various’ Lawless Lot 37, $376; 2. (tie) Bronc Marriott and Tyler Johnson, 72, $235 each; 4. Tyler Berghuis, 69, $94. Second round: 1. Tyler Berghuis, 80 points on Various’ My Little Pony Lot 47, $376; 2. Tim Murphy, 79, $282; 3. Cache Hill, 70, $188; 4. Tyler Johnson, 69, $94. Average: 1. Tyler Berghuis, 149 points on two head, $376; 2. Cache Hill, 143, $282; 3. Tyler Johnson, 141, $188; 4. Tim Murphy, 79 on one head, $94.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tory Johnson, 5.3 seconds, $322; 2. Maverick Harper, 15.9, $242; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Sam Goings, 6.2 seconds, $322; 2. Tory Johnson, 8.0, $242; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Sam Goings, 6.2 seconds, $363; 2. Tory Johnson, 13.3, $483; 3. Maverick Harper, 15.9, $242; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: First round: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 5.6 seconds, $322 each; 2. Maverick Harper/Calgary Smith, 8.9, $242; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.7 seconds, $322 each; 2. Wyatt Muggli/Robert Murphy, 6.1, $242; 3. Reno Stoebner/Jace Davis, 6.7, $161; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 10.5, $81. Average: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 16.1 seconds on two head, $483 each; 2. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.7 on one head, $363; 3. Wyatt Muggli/Robert Murphy, 6.1, $242; 4. Reno Stoebner/Jace Davis, 6.7, $121.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Parker Kempfer, 82 points on Various’ Rose Garden Lot 51, $376; 2. Lane Schuelke, 76.5, $282; 3. Ryder Sanford, 75, $188; 4. Riggin Smith, 74, $94. Second round: 1. Lane Schuelke, 83 points on Various’ Girl Crush Lot 58, $376; 2. Riggin Smith, 81.5, $282; 3. Tanner Butner, 71, $188; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Lane Schuelke, 159.5 points on two head, $376; 2. Riggin Smith, 155.5, $282; 3. Tanner Butner, 140, $188; 4. Parker Kempfer, 82 on one head, $94.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Wyatt Muggli, 9.2 seconds, $322; 2. Myles Kenzy, 16.0, $242; 3. Maverick Harper, 24.3, $161; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Maverick Harper, 10.1 seconds, $322; 2. Wyatt Muggli, 12.7, $242; 3. Myles Kenzy, 23.2, $161; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Wyatt Muggli, 21.9 seconds, $483; 2. Maverick Harper, 34.4, $363; 3. Myles Kenzy, 39.2, $242; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding: * First round: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 83.5 points on Various’ Star Of The Show Lot 64, $407; 2. Parker McCown, 83, $313; 3. Shad Winn, 70, $219; no other qualified rides. Second round: No qualified rides. * Average: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 83.5 points on one head, $407; 2. Parker McCown, 83, $313; 3. Shad Winn, 70, $219; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Total payoff: $19,404. Stock contractor: Various. Rodeo secretary: Sandy Gwatney. Officials: Skip Emmett, Roger Walter and Ron Howard. Timers: Irene Singer and Brandy Edmonds. Photographers: William Kierce and Mary Peters.

–PRCA