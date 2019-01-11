2019 PRCA Rodeo Rapid City

One of the top PRCA rodeos in the nation, nominated 18 times as PRCA's "Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year", winning this award twice! Top PRCA contestants competing in all seven rodeo events for over $200,000 in prize money. The six-performance rodeo kicks off Jan. 25 at 7:30 and features a show by SD's own comedy team, "Williams and Ree!" Additional performances on Jan. 26 at 1:30 pm, Jan. 31, Feb. 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's Barnett Arena.

Rodeo Rapid City features 560 top PRCA contestants including World Champions, Wrangler National Finals Qualifiers and Badland Circuit Champions. Contestants include South Dakota's own World Champions Lisa Lockhart, Jesse Bail, J.J.Elshere, Matt Zancanella! Six of the world famous saddle bronc family, the Wrights from Milford Utah. Entries come from 34 states and 6 Canadian Provinces!

Rodeo personnel Jan. 25-26 will feature PRCA Announcer of the Year nominee, Will Rasmussen and PRCA Barrelman, Allan Dessel. Special appearances by the Young Living Percheron Hitch!

Jan. 31 -Feb. 1-2, rodeo personnel will include 6X PRCA Announcer of the Year, Wayne Brooks and the most decorated PRCA Barrelman in history, Keith Isley, 22X selected as Clown of the Year, Specialty Act and Coors Man in the Can! Don't miss the wild specialty events being held during these performances which includes Free Style Bullfight competitions and a special shoot off with the Rodeo Rapid City Mounted Shooting Champions!

Tickets are available at http://www.gotmine.com; 1-800-GOT-MINE; At Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office, Silverado-Franklin in Deadwood, SD or Outdoor Rec at EAFB, SD.

Rodeo Rapid City is produced by Sutton Rodeo of Onida, SD. Sutton Rodeo is a sixth generation rodeo company, founded in 1926, best known for award winning PRCA events including Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year & Hall of Fame Stock Contractor James Sutton, Sr.

Official website link: http://www.suttonrodeo.com/rapid-city-rodeo

–Rodeo Rapid City