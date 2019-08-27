August 16-18, 2019

Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota

The 48th South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo was held August 16-18 in Fort Pierre. A total of 1,173 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2019 4H Rodeo Season and 555 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo. South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4H Rodeo Champions and competitors.

The Dallas Heninger Memorial High point rides were made by Lane Miller and Kane Grant.

The Casey Tibbs High Point Saddle Bronc Ride honor went to Talon Elshere.

The Delores Melvin Top Hand Buckles went to Maggie Conners and Linkyn Petersek.

Scholarship recipients for the $250 4H Finals Scholarship were Reece Ullerich, Bailey Bosworth, Kailyn Groves, and Maggie Conners. The Faye Deal Memorial Scholarship recipient was Brooklyn Hanson.

Honored as 2019 SD 4H Finals Distinguished Volunteers and given commemorative knives from Tres Rios were John Powell, Vincent Mitchell, Doc Wolf, Warren Barton and Sam Seymour. Accepting a framed back number was Joe Reints of Security State Bank and Insurance in appreciation of sponsoring all the 2019 4H back numbers.

Following are the First Go, Second Go, and Average Results. The top four in each go received prizes. Buckles were awarded to the second, third and four place in the Average. Saddles were awarded to the All Around and Average winners in each event.

2019 SD 4H Rodeo Finals Results

• Ambassador: Westphal, Katelynn, Leola

• Jr Girls All Around: Cordes, Piper, Wall

• Reserve Jr Girls AA: Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

• Jr Boys All Around: Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

• Reserve Jr Boys AA: Waln, Bodey, Martin

• Sr Girls All Around: Tie: Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence and Groves, Kailyn, Faith

• Reserve Sr Girls AA: Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

• Sr Boys All Around: Grill, Chance, Edgemont

• Reserve Sr Boys AA: Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Junior Boys

Jr Boys Breakaway

Go, Place

Go 1

1. Waln, Bodey, Martin

2. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake

3. Belkham, Payden, Blunt

4. Aasby, Coby, Highmore

Go 2

1. Tekrony, Kaden, Clear Lake

2. Waln, Bodey, Martin

3. Shelbourn, Stetson, Colome

4. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche

Avg

1. Waln, Bodey, Martin

2. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche

3. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake

4. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche

Jr Boys Cattle Riding

Go 1

1. Miller, Lane, Selby

2/3. Weborg, Taos, St Charles

2/3. Meyer, Tate, Huron

4. Zoss, Layton, Forestburg

Go 2

1. Hemmingson, Isaac, Canton

2/3. Meyer, Tate, Huron

2/3. Hemmingson, Grady, Bradley

4. Kline, Jesse, Hartford

4. Joens, Raile, Eagle Butte

Avg

1. Meyer, Tate, Huron

2/3. Weborg, Taos, St Charles

2/3. Miller, Lane, Selby

4. Schmidt, Rhone, White River

Jr Boys Flag Race

Go 1

1. Moore, Roper, Winner

2. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

3. Reis, Swade, Reliance

4. Blatchford, John, Brookings

Go 2

1. Reis, Swade, Reliance

2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient

3. Aasby, Coby, Highmore

4. Waln, Bodey, Martin

Avg

1. Reis, Swade, Reliance

2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient

3. Blatchford, John, Brookings

4. Martin, Tyler, Faith

Jr Boys Goats

Go 1

1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

2. Long, Jakob, Enning

3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche

4. Spencer, Tristan, Pierre

Go 2

1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

2. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche

3. Williams, Stran, Wall

4. Rose, Donovan, Volga

Avg

1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka

2. Williams, Stran, Wall

3. Long, Jakob, Enning

4. Martin, Tyler, Faith

Junior Girls

Jr Girls Barrels

Go 1

1. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre

2. Diedrichs, Brooke, Kennebec

3. Young, Kali, Dupree

4. Richardson, Charlee, Long Valley

Go 2

1. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston

2. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin

3. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington

4. Cordes, Piper, Wall

Avg

1. Richardson, Charlee, Long Valley

2. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre

3. Young, Kali, Dupree

4. Diedrichs, Brooke, Kennebec

Jr Girls Breakaway

Go 1

1. Sippel, Sage, Pierpont

2. Amiotte, Breezy, Interior

3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes

4. Wiesner, Haydyn, Clear Lake

Go 2

1. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

2. Cordes, Piper, Wall

3. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis

4. Kennedy, Tristan, Faith

Avg

1. Cordes, Piper, Wall

2. Weishaar, Shaine, Belle Fourche

3. Sippel, Sage, Pierpont

4. Mccord, Rylee, White Lake

Jr Girls Goats

Go 1

1. Mousel, Josie, Colman

2. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis

3. Gabriel, Ember, Quinn

4. Jones, Jaysee, Howes

Go 2

1. Mousel, Josie, Colman

2. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem

3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes

4. Breen, Tierney, Woonsocket

Avg

1. Mousel, Josie, Colman

2. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem

3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes

4. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis

Jr Girls Poles

Go 1

1. Cordes, Piper, Wall

2. Shearer, Terryn, Wall

3. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre

4. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

Go 2

1. Beeson, Shada, Wagner

2. Shearer, Terryn, Wall

3. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, Nd

4. Redlin, Brylee, Gary

Avg

1. Shearer, Terryn, Wall

2. Cordes, Piper, Wall

3. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell

4. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre

Senior Boys

Sr Boys Bareback Riding

Go 1.

1. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

2. Montague, Kade, New Underwood

Go 2

1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt

2. Montague, Kade, New Underwood

3. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

4. Paul, Iver, Faith

4. Smith, Clayton, Freeman

Avg

1. Montague, Kade, New Underwood

2. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City

3. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt

4. Paul, Iver, Faith

4. Smith, Clayton, Freeman

Sr Boys Saddle Bronc

Go 1

1. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

2. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith

3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow

4. Suhr, Dylan, Canton

Go 2

1. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis

2. Lockwood, Traden, Mitchell

Avg

1. Elshere, Talon, Hereford

2. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis

3. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith

4. Clark, Teigan, Meadow

Sr Boys Str Wrestling

Go 1

1. Good, Denton, Long Valley

2. Clark, Kolter, New Underwood

3. Bowes, Logan, Brookings

4. Grill, Chance, Edgemont

Go 2

1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo

2. Grill, Chance, Edgemont

3. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

4. Bergeson, Ryan, Mithcell

Avg

1. Grill, Chance, Edgemont

2. Bowes, Logan, Brookings

3. Andersen, Shane, Hurley

4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Sr Boys Tie Down Roping

Go 1

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

2. Olson, Tracer, White River

3. Fite, Tegan, Hermosa

4. Larson, Sam, Prairie City

Go 2

1. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory

2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome

3. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa

4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

Avg

1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs

2. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa

3. Grill, Chance, Edgemont

4. Larson, Sam, Prairie City

Sr Boys Bull Riding

Go 1

1. Grant, Kane, Whitewood

2. Shippy, Riley, Colome

3. Shippy, Riggin, Colome

4. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo

Go 2

1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo

2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte

3. Filipek, Dakohta, Rapid City

4. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder

Avg

1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo

2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte

3. Grant, Kane, Whitewood

4. Shippy, Riley, Colome

Senior Girls

Sr Girls Barrels

Go 1

1. Lang, Shelby, Chancellor

2. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

3. Leischner, Lexy, Parkston

4. Theobald, Sydney, Fort Pierre

Go 2

1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

2. Harrington, Tyra, Dell Rapids

3. Nelson, Shaw, Hartford

4. Carley, Joey, Philip

Avg

1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

2. Carley, Joey, Philip

3. Carey, Tatum, Huron

4. Leischner, Lexy, Parkston

Sr Girls Breakaway

Go 1

1. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

2. Brink, Acelyn, Newell

3. Richie, Abby, Bristol

4. Merrill, T, Wall

Go 2

1. Hanson, Sidney, Faith

2. Richie, Abby, Bristol

3. Baker, Kylene, Buffalo Gap

4. Sandquist, Gracie, Trail City

Avg

1. Richie, Abby, Bristol

2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

3. Baker, Kylene, Buffalo Gap

4. Brink, Acelyn, Newell

Sr Girls Goats

Go 1

1. Rayhill, Keisha, Martin

2. Menzel, Tessa, Quinn

3/4. Merrill, T, Wall

3/4. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

Go 2. 1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith

2. Brink, Acelyn, Newell

3. Hunter, Devin, Huron

4. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree

Avg, 1. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree

2. Merrill, T, Wall

3. Brink, Acelyn, Newell

4. Stevens, Layni, St Lawrence

Sr Girls Poles

Go 1

1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

2. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence

3. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake

4. Woodward, Jessica, Custer

Go 2

1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

2. Boyd, Madelyn, Sioux Falls

3. Woodward, Jessica, Custer

4. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake

4. Schiley, Macy, Meadow

Avg

1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point

2. Boyd, Madelyn, Sioux Falls

3. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake

4. Woodward, Jessica, Custer

Sr. Ribbon Roping

Go 1

1. Schonebaum, Lainee, Burke

2. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford

3. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence

4. Richie, Abby, Bristol

Go 2

1. Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood

2. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence

3. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford

4. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

Avg

1. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence

2. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford

3. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree

4. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche

Sr. Team Roping

Go 1

1. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt

1. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt

2. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa

2. Fite, Tegan, Hermosa

3. Esser, Tobin, Frankfort

3. Williams, Burke, Redfield

4. Mccoy, Lexi, Belle Fourche

4. Brewer, Garrett, Rapid City

Go 2

1. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher

1. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket

2. Schuelke, Cassidy, Opal

2. Price, Brayden, Red Owl

3. Moody, Mason, Letcher

3. Johnson, Tate, Sisseton

4. Heil, Jessica, Newell

4. Grubl, Brittany, Red Owl

Avg

1. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt

1. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt

2. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher

2. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket

3. Schuelke, Cassidy, Opal

3. Price, Brayden, Red Owl

4. Glines, Gabe, Chadron, Ne

4. Hartshorn, Trevor, Hermosa

Ambassador Contest

Ambassador, Katelyn Westphal

1st Runner Up , Callie Anderson

2nd Runner Up, Elle Pieper

3rd Runner Up, Danci Dunkelberger

Horsemanship, Katelyn Westphal

Personality, Elle Pieper

Speech – Tie, Mercedes Shangreau /Dancie Dunkelberger

Photogenic, Katelyn Westphal

Congeniality, Mercedes Shangreau

–South Dakota 4-H Rodeo