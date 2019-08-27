2019 SD 4H Rodeo Finals Results
August 16-18, 2019
Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota
The 48th South Dakota 4H Finals Rodeo was held August 16-18 in Fort Pierre. A total of 1,173 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2019 4H Rodeo Season and 555 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo. South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4H Rodeo Champions and competitors.
The Dallas Heninger Memorial High point rides were made by Lane Miller and Kane Grant.
The Casey Tibbs High Point Saddle Bronc Ride honor went to Talon Elshere.
The Delores Melvin Top Hand Buckles went to Maggie Conners and Linkyn Petersek.
Scholarship recipients for the $250 4H Finals Scholarship were Reece Ullerich, Bailey Bosworth, Kailyn Groves, and Maggie Conners. The Faye Deal Memorial Scholarship recipient was Brooklyn Hanson.
Honored as 2019 SD 4H Finals Distinguished Volunteers and given commemorative knives from Tres Rios were John Powell, Vincent Mitchell, Doc Wolf, Warren Barton and Sam Seymour. Accepting a framed back number was Joe Reints of Security State Bank and Insurance in appreciation of sponsoring all the 2019 4H back numbers.
Following are the First Go, Second Go, and Average Results. The top four in each go received prizes. Buckles were awarded to the second, third and four place in the Average. Saddles were awarded to the All Around and Average winners in each event.
2019 SD 4H Rodeo Finals Results
• Ambassador: Westphal, Katelynn, Leola
• Jr Girls All Around: Cordes, Piper, Wall
• Reserve Jr Girls AA: Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
• Jr Boys All Around: Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
• Reserve Jr Boys AA: Waln, Bodey, Martin
• Sr Girls All Around: Tie: Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence and Groves, Kailyn, Faith
• Reserve Sr Girls AA: Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
• Sr Boys All Around: Grill, Chance, Edgemont
• Reserve Sr Boys AA: Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Junior Boys
Jr Boys Breakaway
Go, Place
Go 1
1. Waln, Bodey, Martin
2. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake
3. Belkham, Payden, Blunt
4. Aasby, Coby, Highmore
Go 2
1. Tekrony, Kaden, Clear Lake
2. Waln, Bodey, Martin
3. Shelbourn, Stetson, Colome
4. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche
Avg
1. Waln, Bodey, Martin
2. Weishaar, Sern, Belle Fourche
3. Tekrony, Kaleb, Clear Lake
4. Weishaar, Slone, Belle Fourche
Jr Boys Cattle Riding
Go 1
1. Miller, Lane, Selby
2/3. Weborg, Taos, St Charles
2/3. Meyer, Tate, Huron
4. Zoss, Layton, Forestburg
Go 2
1. Hemmingson, Isaac, Canton
2/3. Meyer, Tate, Huron
2/3. Hemmingson, Grady, Bradley
4. Kline, Jesse, Hartford
4. Joens, Raile, Eagle Butte
Avg
1. Meyer, Tate, Huron
2/3. Weborg, Taos, St Charles
2/3. Miller, Lane, Selby
4. Schmidt, Rhone, White River
Jr Boys Flag Race
Go 1
1. Moore, Roper, Winner
2. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
3. Reis, Swade, Reliance
4. Blatchford, John, Brookings
Go 2
1. Reis, Swade, Reliance
2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient
3. Aasby, Coby, Highmore
4. Waln, Bodey, Martin
Avg
1. Reis, Swade, Reliance
2. Lammers, Jimmy, Orient
3. Blatchford, John, Brookings
4. Martin, Tyler, Faith
Jr Boys Goats
Go 1
1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
2. Long, Jakob, Enning
3. Bowden, Koby, Belle Fourche
4. Spencer, Tristan, Pierre
Go 2
1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
2. Bowden, Rance, Belle Fourche
3. Williams, Stran, Wall
4. Rose, Donovan, Volga
Avg
1. Porch, Dalton, Kadoka
2. Williams, Stran, Wall
3. Long, Jakob, Enning
4. Martin, Tyler, Faith
Junior Girls
Jr Girls Barrels
Go 1
1. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre
2. Diedrichs, Brooke, Kennebec
3. Young, Kali, Dupree
4. Richardson, Charlee, Long Valley
Go 2
1. Maxwell, Mariah, Parkston
2. Hoxeng, Taylor, Volin
3. Brewer, Charleigh, Wessington
4. Cordes, Piper, Wall
Avg
1. Richardson, Charlee, Long Valley
2. Sheppick, Ryen, Pierre
3. Young, Kali, Dupree
4. Diedrichs, Brooke, Kennebec
Jr Girls Breakaway
Go 1
1. Sippel, Sage, Pierpont
2. Amiotte, Breezy, Interior
3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes
4. Wiesner, Haydyn, Clear Lake
Go 2
1. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
2. Cordes, Piper, Wall
3. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis
4. Kennedy, Tristan, Faith
Avg
1. Cordes, Piper, Wall
2. Weishaar, Shaine, Belle Fourche
3. Sippel, Sage, Pierpont
4. Mccord, Rylee, White Lake
Jr Girls Goats
Go 1
1. Mousel, Josie, Colman
2. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis
3. Gabriel, Ember, Quinn
4. Jones, Jaysee, Howes
Go 2
1. Mousel, Josie, Colman
2. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem
3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes
4. Breen, Tierney, Woonsocket
Avg
1. Mousel, Josie, Colman
2. Mccormick, Michaela, Salem
3. Jones, Jaysee, Howes
4. Haugen, Landry, Sturgis
Jr Girls Poles
Go 1
1. Cordes, Piper, Wall
2. Shearer, Terryn, Wall
3. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre
4. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
Go 2
1. Beeson, Shada, Wagner
2. Shearer, Terryn, Wall
3. Wilson, Sattyn, Bowman, Nd
4. Redlin, Brylee, Gary
Avg
1. Shearer, Terryn, Wall
2. Cordes, Piper, Wall
3. Wendt, Jaelyn, Newell
4. Wheelhouse, Makenzee, Pierre
Senior Boys
Sr Boys Bareback Riding
Go 1.
1. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
2. Montague, Kade, New Underwood
Go 2
1. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt
2. Montague, Kade, New Underwood
3. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
4. Paul, Iver, Faith
4. Smith, Clayton, Freeman
Avg
1. Montague, Kade, New Underwood
2. Filipek, Cooper, Rapid City
3. Yellow Hawk, Chase, Blunt
4. Paul, Iver, Faith
4. Smith, Clayton, Freeman
Sr Boys Saddle Bronc
Go 1
1. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
2. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith
3. Clark, Teigan, Meadow
4. Suhr, Dylan, Canton
Go 2
1. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis
2. Lockwood, Traden, Mitchell
Avg
1. Elshere, Talon, Hereford
2. Donaldson, Clint, Sturgis
3. Carmichael, Kyler, Faith
4. Clark, Teigan, Meadow
Sr Boys Str Wrestling
Go 1
1. Good, Denton, Long Valley
2. Clark, Kolter, New Underwood
3. Bowes, Logan, Brookings
4. Grill, Chance, Edgemont
Go 2
1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo
2. Grill, Chance, Edgemont
3. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
4. Bergeson, Ryan, Mithcell
Avg
1. Grill, Chance, Edgemont
2. Bowes, Logan, Brookings
3. Andersen, Shane, Hurley
4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Sr Boys Tie Down Roping
Go 1
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
2. Olson, Tracer, White River
3. Fite, Tegan, Hermosa
4. Larson, Sam, Prairie City
Go 2
1. Steffen, Blasius, Gregory
2. Petersek, Linkyn, Colome
3. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa
4. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
Avg
1. Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs
2. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa
3. Grill, Chance, Edgemont
4. Larson, Sam, Prairie City
Sr Boys Bull Riding
Go 1
1. Grant, Kane, Whitewood
2. Shippy, Riley, Colome
3. Shippy, Riggin, Colome
4. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo
Go 2
1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo
2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte
3. Filipek, Dakohta, Rapid City
4. Rodenbaugh, Jack, Box Elder
Avg
1. Floyd, Cayden, Buffalo
2. Joens, Hadley, Eagle Butte
3. Grant, Kane, Whitewood
4. Shippy, Riley, Colome
Senior Girls
Sr Girls Barrels
Go 1
1. Lang, Shelby, Chancellor
2. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
3. Leischner, Lexy, Parkston
4. Theobald, Sydney, Fort Pierre
Go 2
1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
2. Harrington, Tyra, Dell Rapids
3. Nelson, Shaw, Hartford
4. Carley, Joey, Philip
Avg
1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
2. Carley, Joey, Philip
3. Carey, Tatum, Huron
4. Leischner, Lexy, Parkston
Sr Girls Breakaway
Go 1
1. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
2. Brink, Acelyn, Newell
3. Richie, Abby, Bristol
4. Merrill, T, Wall
Go 2
1. Hanson, Sidney, Faith
2. Richie, Abby, Bristol
3. Baker, Kylene, Buffalo Gap
4. Sandquist, Gracie, Trail City
Avg
1. Richie, Abby, Bristol
2. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
3. Baker, Kylene, Buffalo Gap
4. Brink, Acelyn, Newell
Sr Girls Goats
Go 1
1. Rayhill, Keisha, Martin
2. Menzel, Tessa, Quinn
3/4. Merrill, T, Wall
3/4. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
Go 2. 1. Groves, Kailyn, Faith
2. Brink, Acelyn, Newell
3. Hunter, Devin, Huron
4. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree
Avg, 1. Ferguson, Sidni, Dupree
2. Merrill, T, Wall
3. Brink, Acelyn, Newell
4. Stevens, Layni, St Lawrence
Sr Girls Poles
Go 1
1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
2. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence
3. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake
4. Woodward, Jessica, Custer
Go 2
1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
2. Boyd, Madelyn, Sioux Falls
3. Woodward, Jessica, Custer
4. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake
4. Schiley, Macy, Meadow
Avg
1. Donnelly, Riley, Elk Point
2. Boyd, Madelyn, Sioux Falls
3. Retzer, Kodi, Long Lake
4. Woodward, Jessica, Custer
Sr. Ribbon Roping
Go 1
1. Schonebaum, Lainee, Burke
2. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford
3. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence
4. Richie, Abby, Bristol
Go 2
1. Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood
2. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence
3. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford
4. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
Avg
1. Stevens, Josi, St Lawrence
2. Christensen, Kaysee, Beresford
3. Woodward, Marlene, Dupree
4. Crago, Chloe, Belle Fourche
Sr. Team Roping
Go 1
1. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt
1. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt
2. Fite, Tanner, Hermosa
2. Fite, Tegan, Hermosa
3. Esser, Tobin, Frankfort
3. Williams, Burke, Redfield
4. Mccoy, Lexi, Belle Fourche
4. Brewer, Garrett, Rapid City
Go 2
1. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher
1. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket
2. Schuelke, Cassidy, Opal
2. Price, Brayden, Red Owl
3. Moody, Mason, Letcher
3. Johnson, Tate, Sisseton
4. Heil, Jessica, Newell
4. Grubl, Brittany, Red Owl
Avg
1. Ullerich, Jace, Humboldt
1. Ullerich, Reece, Humboldt
2. Slykhuis, Cayden, Letcher
2. Moody, Tater, Woonsocket
3. Schuelke, Cassidy, Opal
3. Price, Brayden, Red Owl
4. Glines, Gabe, Chadron, Ne
4. Hartshorn, Trevor, Hermosa
Ambassador Contest
Ambassador, Katelyn Westphal
1st Runner Up , Callie Anderson
2nd Runner Up, Elle Pieper
3rd Runner Up, Danci Dunkelberger
Horsemanship, Katelyn Westphal
Personality, Elle Pieper
Speech – Tie, Mercedes Shangreau /Dancie Dunkelberger
Photogenic, Katelyn Westphal
Congeniality, Mercedes Shangreau
–South Dakota 4-H Rodeo