SDSU Lamb Bonanza set for Jan. 12 at the college

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 27th Annual Lamb Bonanza will be held Saturday, January 12, 2019 in Frost Arena on the campus of South Dakota State University.

"The event showcases the South Dakota lamb and wool industry in conjunction with an afternoon of SDSU basketball," explained Jeff Held, Professor & SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist.

This year the Jackrabbit women and men host a double header with Oral Roberts. Tipoff at 2 p.m. for the women and 4:15 p.m. for the men.

Before tipoff, from 1 to 2 p.m., members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will serve leg of lamb sandwiches and lamb meatballs on the north side of the track in Frost Arena.

During the men's halftime, six lamb pelts will be auctioned. Four pelts will feature the letters "SDSU" and two will feature the SDSU Jackrabbit mascot Auction proceeds provide scholarships to undergraduates enrolled in the SDSU Department of Animal Science and the SDSU Athletic Department.

The promotional activities are sponsored by the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association, the SDSU Animal Science Department and the SDSU Athletic Department.

–SDSU Extension