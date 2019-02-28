2019 Werning Cattle Company 38th Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 12, 2019

Location: Emery, SD

Auctioneers: Col. Dustin Carter, SD and Col. Jered Shipman, TX

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

9 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Herd Bull Prospects – $51,278

130 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Yearling Bulls – $6,873

9 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Fall Yearling Bulls – $7,195

18 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Strong Aged Bulls – $5,764

2 Angus Strong Aged Bulls – $6,000

11 Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,091

87 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Bred Heifers – $5,997

12 Simmental and Sim-Influenced Fall Bred Heifers – $3,979

278 Total Registered Lots – $7,734

Also selling

4 Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,625

10 Embryo Lots – $5,430 – $1,065/Embryos

50 Units of Hook's Cornerstone Semen – $110.50/straw

The 38th Werning Cattle Co Annual Production Sale was held in the W/C heated sale facility at the ranch near Emery, SD, Feb. 12, 2019. Breeders from across the country and Canada were in attendance, on DV Auction or phone line to select genetics from this premier breeding program in the US. Genetics sold into 21 states and 2 Canadian provinces. Years of dedication and strict breeding decisions resulted in this stellar offering of herd bull prospects and beautiful bred heifers. A popular division again this year is the large selection of baldy and blaze face herd bull prospects, perhaps the largest seedstock provider of the chrome face in the country with quality second to none. Each year, there is a large number of return commercial cattlemen because they love the high performance power of the W/C bulls. When taking their calf crop from birth to the rail with true performance is a tribute of time tested genetics that return profit to the W/C customers' bottom lines. This sale was again an all video sale with viewing on the big screens which was appreciated by the large crowd in attendance as the temps were a bit chilly and the wind was very prevalent.

Thank you to all of our repeat customers and new customers as well for your confident in the W/C program. We are honored to be your seed stock provider and look forward too many years of working together and continued friendship.

Top selling bulls:

Lot # 74 W/C Bankroll 609F $180,000, Sire: W/C Bankroll 811D Dam: K-LER Dolly's Queen 609D Born: 1/18, Buyer: 609F Group – Sloup Simmentals, NE; Ferguson Show Cattle, OH; Eichacker Simmental, SD; H20's Cattle Co., IN; 4B Land & Cattle, IA; Sandeen Farms, IA; Windy Creek Cattle, SD; Fenton Farms, OK; Red River Farms, CA; Lehrman Family Simmentals, SD; Prairie Cattle Co., IN; Shoal Creek Land & Cattle, MO; Tiede Farms, SD; Hilbrands Cattle Company, MN.

Lot # 25 W/C Executive Order 665F $60,000, Sire: W/C Executive Order 8543B Dam: W/C Miss Werning 655D Born: 2/18, Buyer: Dr. Karl Neeser, Red Wing, MN & Select Sires.

Lot # 102 W/C Main Event 355F $50,000, Sire: TJ Main Event 503B Dam: W/C Miss Werning 453B Born: 2/18, Buyer: Western Cattle Source, Crawford, NE & Magill Farms, Verona, ND.

Lot # 67 W/C Loaded Up 4562F $36,000, Sire: W/C Loaded Up 1119Y Dam: Miss Werning KP 8543U Born 1/18, Buyer: Terry Action, Holmesville, NE.

Lot # 108 W/C Innovator 4519F $31,000, Sire: CDI Innovator 325D Dam: W/C Miss Angel 2870Z Born 1/18, Buyer: 4B Cattle Company, Sioux City, IA, & Guthridge Farms, Kingsley, IA.

Lot # 84 W/C Relentless 2049F $30,000, Sire: W/C Relentless 32C Dam: W/C Miss Werning 2049Z Born: 3/18, Buyer: C-Mor Beef Farms, Seymour, IL

Top selling Females:

Lot # 210 W/C Miss Werning 7019E $35,000, Sire: WCS Mr. Husker 3076A Dam: Miss Werning 534R, Bred to CCR Anchor 9071B, Buyer: Hicks Cattle Company, Covington, IN, & Ferguson Show Cattle, Chardon, OH

Lot # 282 W/C Miss Werning E702 $22,000, Sire: W/C HOC HCC Red Answer 33B Dam: Y102, Bred to MR SR Red Oak E1346, Buyer: DeNio Cattle Company, Iowa Falls, IA

Lot # 200 W/C RJ 8543 7065E $20,000, Sire: Silveiras Style 9303 Dam: Miss Werning KP 8543U, W/C Lock Down 206Z heifer calf at side, Buyer: Vickland Show Cattle, Longmont, CO