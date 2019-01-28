2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners
January 28, 2019
Bareback
No qualified rides
Breakaway Roping
1 Lexi McCoy Hermosa 3.67
2 Shania Larive Sturgis 4.11
3 Sierra Lee Rhame, ND 4.23
4 Mikenzy Miller Faith 4.32
Tie Down Roping
1 Tanner Fite Hermosa 11.25
2 Linkyn Petersek Colome 16.19
3 Ty Moser Wolsey 16.28
4 Brayden Price Red Owl 17.16
Goat Tying
1 Sawyer Gilbert Buffalo 7.82
2 Sage Gabriel Quinn 7.88
3 Shelby Lang Chancellor 9.44
4 Jayda Tibbs Ft. Pierre 9.65
Saddle Bronc
1 Cash Wilson Wall 75
No other qualified rides
Steer Wrestling
No qualified times
Barrel Race
1 Tatum Carey Huron 13.048
2 Wacey Brown Piedmont 13.129
3 Megan Vanliere Pierre 13.624
4 Keisha Rayhill Martin 13.748
Pole Bending
Sidni Ferguson Dupree 20.16
Riley Donnelly Elk Point 20.58
Chloe Herren Crooks 20.65
Sidney Hanson Faith 20.71
Team Roping
1 Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs and Chance Derner, New Underwood 9.29
2 Rio Nutter, Rapid City and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis 12.18
3 Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche and Tee Mcamis, Belle Fourche 23.29
4 Connor Lehman, Groton and Sage Bach, Florence 30.74
Bull Riding
Stran Smith Lantry 79
Hudson Johnson Kadoka 75
No other qualified rides