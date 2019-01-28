 2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners | TSLN.com

2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners

Sidni Ferguson of Dupree, SD, won the pole bending at the 20x Rodeo. Screenshot courtesy Kristi Birkeland

2019 Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners

Bareback

No qualified rides

Breakaway Roping

1          Lexi McCoy                 Hermosa        3.67

2          Shania Larive             Sturgis                        4.11

Recommended Stories For You

3          Sierra Lee                  Rhame, ND    4.23

4          Mikenzy Miller         Faith               4.32

 

Tie Down Roping

 

1          Tanner Fite               Hermosa        11.25

2          Linkyn Petersek        Colome          16.19

3          Ty Moser                    Wolsey                       16.28

4          Brayden Price             Red Owl         17.16

 

Goat Tying

 

1          Sawyer Gilbert          Buffalo                       7.82

2          Sage Gabriel             Quinn             7.88

3          Shelby Lang               Chancellor     9.44

4          Jayda Tibbs               Ft. Pierre        9.65

 

Saddle Bronc

 

1          Cash Wilson             Wall               75

No other qualified rides

 

Steer Wrestling

No qualified times

 

Barrel Race

 

1          Tatum Carey              Huron                         13.048

2          Wacey Brown            Piedmont                   13.129

3          Megan Vanliere       Pierre                         13.624

4          Keisha Rayhill          Martin                         13.748

 

Pole Bending

 

Sidni Ferguson                     Dupree                       20.16

Riley Donnelly                      Elk Point                    20.58

Chloe Herren                        Crooks                        20.65

Sidney Hanson                     Faith                           20.71

 

Team Roping

 

1          Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs and Chance Derner, New Underwood        9.29

2          Rio Nutter, Rapid City and Bodie Mattson, Sturgis                                12.18

3          Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche and Tee Mcamis, Belle Fourche                23.29

4          Connor Lehman, Groton and Sage Bach, Florence                                 30.74

 

Bull Riding

 

Stran Smith               Lantry             79

Hudson Johnson     Kadoka             75

No other qualified rides

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 