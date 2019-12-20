The American Quarter Horse Association changed eligibility for Rookie exhibitors to allow for an extra look-back year of eligibility when competing at AQHA Level 1 Championships beginning in 2020. AQHA Rookie eligibility will be based off the previous year’s points and earnings, similar to Level 1 eligibility for these championship shows.

“The Level 1 Championships were designed to celebrate the accomplishments of all Rookie and Level 1 riders and their horses in an environment that provides education and fun competition,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “Adding a look-back year of eligibility to the Rookie level allows exhibitors to take even more advantage of the benefits offered through the Level 1 Championships.”

To be eligible to enter the 2020 Level 1 Championships, an exhibitor must:

Be Rookie eligible in the class they wish to enter, as of the previous year.

Be an AQHA member at the time of entry and time of the 2020 Level 1 Championships.

If a competitor graduated out of Level 1 or Rookie in the 2019 show season, he or she is still invited to enter the event.

If you have won a class at a Level 1 Championships, you cannot show in that same class at future Level 1 Championships, including the 2020 Level 1 Championships. However, you can still show in that class at AQHA shows (excluding the Level 1 Championships) until you meet the point level. You can still show at the Level 1 Championships in any other class(es) for which you are still Level 1-eligible. Learn more about AQHA Rule SHW245.3 in the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations.

Rookie eligibility is determined on a class-by-class basis in accordance with SHW252. Exhibitors are encouraged to use the online level verification system at http://www.aqha.com/leveling-program to determine if they are Rookie-eligible in a particular class.

The AQHA Level 1 Championships feature walk/trot, Rookie and Level 1 classes. The shows offer a variety of events and activities for competitors, friends, family and spectators to take part in throughout the show, including free Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen. The Level 1 Championships are intended for exhibitors to learn and grow in the show arena while sharpening their horsemanship skills. The shows provide a safe environment for AQHA members to be showcased in a championship arena and to compete to earn prizes for their dedication.

The AQHA Level 1 Championships are slated for spring 2020 with the AQHA Central Championships held in Oklahoma City, April 8-11. The Level 1 Central is followed by the AQHA West Level 1 Championships April 15-19, in Las Vegas, and the Nutrena East Level 1 Championships April 29 – May 3, in Wilmington, Ohio. The Level 1 Cattle Championships is held in conjunction with the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships June 23-28, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Exhibitors can compete at only one of the Level 1 Championships each year.

For more information, visit http://www.aqha.com/aqha-level-1-championships. Entry forms will be available online starting January 2020.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

–AQHA