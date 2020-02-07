2020 Beef Feedlot Roundtables in Bridgeport, Lexington, West Point

Meeting dates and locations: BRIDGEPORT: Feb. 18, Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N Main St. LEXINGTON: Feb. 19, Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway WEST POINT: Feb. 20, Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave.

Beef feedlot managers, owners, employees, and allied industries will learn new information related to feedlot nutrition and health at Nebraska Extension’s 2020 Beef Feedlot Roundtables Feb. 18-20 in Bridgeport, Lexington and West Point.

University and industry representatives will speak about improving the safety and health of employees, open pen management and repair and beef sustainability.

Employee safety is always a priority and various resources will be provided to address that issue. With recent weather challenges, discussions will center around pen maintenance options such as roller compacted concrete and the use of fly ash.

New research pertaining to beef sustainability and the beef industry as a whole will be shared. A Nebraska research update from Nebraska Feedlot Extension Specialist Galen Erickson will conclude the program. Topics from the 2020 beef report include water, shade, implants and more.

Pre-register online at https://go.unl.edu/2020roundtable by Feb. 14. Cost is $20 for those who preregister and $30 for those who have not preregistered. Payment for both will be collected at the door.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. at each location with welcome and introduction at 1 p.m. Roundtables will conclude at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the meeting.

Exact dates and locations are as follows:

BRIDGEPORT: Feb. 18, Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N Main St.

LEXINGTON: Feb. 19, Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway

WEST POINT: Feb. 20, Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave.

For more information or to request a registration form, contact Galen Erickson at 402-472-6402 or gerickson4@unl.edu.

2020 Beef Feedlot Roundtables are sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Beef Council.

–UNL Extension