2020 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions CANCELLED in response to COVID-19

In response to the ongoing and evolving pandemic pertaining to COVID-19, the Casey Tibbs Foundation regrets to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions in Fort Pierre, South Dakota. The decision to cancel the PRCA sanctioned Bronc Match, which was scheduled for June 6, 2020, was one the Casey Tibbs Foundation Board of Directors did not take lightly. However, the health risks and uncertainty surrounding the current situation are prevalent. The safety and health of our community members, fans, cowboys, sponsors, and volunteers are of upmost importance to us.

“The decision made by the Casey Tibbs Board of Directors was not an easy one, to say the least,” explains Executive Director, Kalyn Eulberg. “The uncertainty of this health crisis, the valued health of all those involved, and the hardships many of our sponsors are currently facing due to this pandemic were are major factors that ultimately led to the decision to cancel the Casey Tibbs Bronc Match this year. Our hearts are heavy, but we want everyone to remain healthy and we look forward to the 2021 Casey Tibbs Match of Champions.”

Currently, the Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner is still scheduled for November 7, 2020. Nominations are due June 1, 2020. For more information, questions, or concerns, contact Kalyn at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or kalyne@caseytibbs.com.

–Casey Tibbs Foundation