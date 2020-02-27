2020 MATE Sets Attendance Records!

Billings, Mont.–The 44th annual Montana Agri-Trade Exposition (MATE) wrapped up Saturday and the biggest news of all was record breaking crowds!

Setting an all time record attendance of over 19,150 people, the MATE Show was filled with opportunities for visitors and vendors alike.

Many of those 19,000+ guests used their free tickets as entrance into the Grand Prize contests. On the final day of the MATE show, Saturday, February 22, the winners were randomly selected from each corresponding drawing drum.

–MATE