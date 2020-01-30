2020 Montana State Hemp License Application Period is Open

Montana Department of Agriculture will accept hemp applications through April 30, 2020

Helena, Mont. – The Montana State Hemp Program is now accepting license applications for the 2020 growing season. The Indoor/Outdoor Hemp License Application is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) website and is due by April 30th.

In 2020, hemp growers can expect licensing procedures very similar to those that were in place in 2019. MDA will continue to operate its Montana State Hemp Program under authorities provided in the 2014 Farm Bill.

“Montana’s hemp industry shows incredible potential,” said MDA Director Ben Thomas. “I’m looking forward to another year of continued growth.”

Hemp licenses are issued in two progressive stages: planting and production. First, the department issues a Planting License to approved applicants so they can purchase seed or live plants to plant or propagate hemp. A fee of $850 is due with the initial application. Next, applicants are required to submit a Planting Report to confirm information about their hemp varieties and crops planted. Based on the four risk-based categories of hemp varieties (A, B, C, D) developed by the department, the level of review and frequency of crop testing are determined. If Category C varieties are planted, a $250 fee for each variety is required along with planting reports to cover sampling costs. Hemp Variety Categories can be viewed here. The second stage, a Production License, is issued to successful applicants after Planting Reports are received so they may produce and harvest compliant hemp. Licenses are valid from the time of issuance until April 30, 2021.

Montana’s hemp program grew significantly from 58 licensees in 2018 to nearly 300 in 2019. Acreage more than doubled in 2019 to over 50,000 acres which makes Montana a leading state for hemp production. Questions about hemp licenses can be sent to hempinfo@mt.gov.

