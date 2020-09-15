2020 N.D. 4-H Archery Championships Winners Named

Archery teams from Stark-Billings, Burleigh and McLean counties were awarded first place in their age and bow style division at the North Dakota State 4-H Archery Championships held at the North Dakota 4-H Camp near Washburn.

Senior archers were required to participate in 3-D and a half-field round of National Field Archery Association archery. The individuals’ cumulative scores of the two events qualified the top four archers for the 2021 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Neb.

The 3-D archery event consisted of bare bow and freestyle divisions. Participants scored 30 3-D animal targets at unknown distances with one arrow shot at each for a total score of 300. Seniors shot a maximum of 50-yard marked distances in field archery. The total score for field archery was 200. Beginner and junior archers participated in the 3-D contest.

The four top qualifying seniors to represent North Dakota in the 2021 National Championships are:

First – Taik Larsen, Stark-Billings County, with a score of 270 in 3-D and 187 in field archery

Second – Brennan Weiderrich, LaMoure County, with a score of 263 in 3-D and 189 in field archery

Third – Rylee Suhr, Griggs County, with a score of 230 in 3-D and 170 in field archery

Fourth – Tyler Brusseau, Stark-Billings County, with a score of 218 in 3-D and 169 in field archery.

The alternate will be Kaleb Johnson of Morton County.

The top team was Stark-Billings, with members Larsen, Brusseau and William Schmidt.

Hannah Morstad, Ramsey County, who competed in the senior target recurve competition, placed first, scoring 103 in 3-D and 117 in field archery.

Shianne Boehm, Morton County, who competed in the masters division, was awarded first place with a score of 180 in 3-D.

In the junior freestyle division 3-D match, the top scorers were:

First – Jake Ceynar, McKenzie County, with a score of 207

Second – James Dahl, Emmons County, with a score of 171

Third – Anja Schluchter, Pembina County, with a score of 145

Matt Jochim, McLean County, placed first in the junior 3-D competition, scoring 126.

The top team in the beginner freestyle division 3-D consisted of Landon Mosset, Zoe Peterson and Haidyn Mosset from Burleigh County.

Individual placings were:

First – Elsie Thompson, Burleigh County, with a score of 245

Second – Landon Mosset, with a score of 242

Third – Madeline Risty, Ward County, with a score of 183

In the beginner freestyle division of the World Federation match, the top archer was Walker Miller of Dickey County, with a score of 255. Zoe Peterson took third place, with a score of 224.

McLean County beginner bare bow 3-D division team winners were Kensley Rofflo, Molly Jochim, Bella Wimer and Haylie Benz.

Individual winners were:

First – Rofflo, scoring 117

Second – Jochim, scoring 95

Third – Wimer, scoring 88

