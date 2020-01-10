2020 National Hereford Sale Jan 17

The 2020 “Mile High Night” National Hereford Sale, held during the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Denver, is slated for Friday, Jan. 17. The sale will start at 6:30 p.m. MST and features elite Hereford genetics.

The bulls in the sale will highlight two picks of pen or carload, a pick from three elite herd sires, two proven and one great prospect and an impressive January 2019 bull. There will be 25 semen packages offered from an outstanding upcoming herd sire. Of the 25 packages, 10 will feature two units of sexed female semen and the other 15 will contain 10 units each of conventional semen.

Many options exist among the female offerings including a pick of an entire herd of more than 1,200 registered females, two picks of bred females due to calve this spring, three picks of heifers from the female pen show in the “Yards” and an exceptional bred heifer. Also, featured in the female portion of the sale will be three picks of 2019 spring heifers, three picks of fall 2019 heifers and two picks of 2020 heifer calves. All of the female picks offered originate from different herds located across the United States.

Rounding out the offerings will be three matings featured via three pregnant recipients. While in Denver, the opportunity exists to add additional outstanding individuals from the Hill or Yard shows to the sale.

The Mile High Night sale has proved to be the best breed sale at the NWSS for several years in terms of both attendance and sale averages. The sale’s success is credited to the consignors who consign their best to this sale annually. Catch all the action from Mile High Night live at LiveAuctions.tv.

–American Hereford Association