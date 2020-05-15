2020 National Junior Angus Show Relocates West to Tulsa, Okla.

In response to Covid-19 guidelines, the 2020 National Junior Angus Show changes locations.

In light of the state of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 guidelines, the American Angus Associationâ has decided to move the 2020 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) to July 19-25, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Although events will be much different than typical, the American Angus Association is continuing with the Eastern Regional Junior Show planned for June 25-28, 2020, in Lebanon, Tennessee, and the NJAS.

“After much discussion, it was concluded that it was in the best interest of the health of the Angus family to move the 2020 NJAS to Tulsa,” said Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association director of events and education. “This year has been anything but normal, but we are doing our best to carry out the NJAS everyone knows and loves.”

Through discussions and collaborations with the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and consideration of the Pennsylvania reopening plans and outlook, it was decided to relocate the 2020 NJAS.

“We are extremely grateful for the patience of our members as changes occur day-by-day,” Upperman said. “We look forward to making the most of the 2020 NJAS, and we hope to see you in Tulsa.”

Due to these changes, entry deadline for the 2020 NJAS will now be June 1 for paper entries and June 10 for ownership and online entries. For more information on specific changes, visit Angus.org. The NJAS will also follow our 2020 Summer Show guidelines outlined here.

While this is the status today, there may be more changes forthcoming. Modifications to the shows, events and contests are expected, as staff members work with state and facility officials to follow the necessary guidelines. Announcements will be made as quickly as possible to allow appropriate time for families to adjust their plans.

Visit the NJAA website for more information on contest deadlines, or contact the Events and Education department at Events@angus.org.

–NJAA