2020 Nick Theos Scholarship Application Opens

WASHINGTON (December 10, 2019) – The Public Lands Council (PLC) today opened the application period for 2020 Nick Theos Scholarships. The scholarships provides students with a passion for the western livestock industry an opportunity to attend the 2020 PLC Spring Legislative Conference, held March 30-31, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

The PLC Legislative Conference brings together top industry leaders, elected officials, and other stakeholders to discuss public policy issues impacting public lands ranchers. Selected participants will engage in an unforgettable hands-on learning experience exploring legislative priorities and navigating the regulatory environment of public lands ranching.

Two Nick Theos scholarships are available for 2020. The scholarships provide a $250 stipend, complimentary hotel accommodations on Capitol Hill, and complimentary conference registration. While PLC is unable to pay for travel in full, additional sponsorships to help cover travel costs are encouraged and may be available through individual state public lands council associations.

Nick Theos, a founding member of PLC and lifetime supporter of the livestock industry, passed away on April 11th, 2013, at the age of 92. The scholarship was created by the Theos family to encourage the next generation to engage in the policy issues facing public lands ranching.

Application Details

The Nick Theos Scholarship is available to undergraduate and graduate level students. Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in public lands ranching. Interested students should complete the online application and submit two letters of recommendation by February 1, 2020. More information is available online at http://www.publiclandscouncil.org.

