2020 NWSS Angus Carload and Pen Show | TSLN.com

2020 NWSS Angus Carload and Pen Show

News | January 23, 2020

DENVER, COLORADO

Judges:

Kevin Gallagher, Buda, Texas; Doug Schroeder, Clarence, Iowa; and Kevin Yon, Ridge Spring, S.C.

Carloads 4 Shown:

Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Frey Angus, Granville, N.D.

Pens 26 Shown:

Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.

Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Bullerman Angus, Adrian, Minn.

Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Reserve Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Jindra Angus, Clarkson, Neb.

Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.

Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.

Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minn.

Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minn.

–American Angus Association

News

January 1, 2020

See more