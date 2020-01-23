2020 NWSS Angus Carload and Pen Show
DENVER, COLORADO
Judges:
Kevin Gallagher, Buda, Texas; Doug Schroeder, Clarence, Iowa; and Kevin Yon, Ridge Spring, S.C.
Carloads 4 Shown:
Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.
Reserve Grand Champion Carload of Bulls: Frey Angus, Granville, N.D.
Pens 26 Shown:
Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Lazy JB Angus, Montrose, Colo.
Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.
Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.
Reserve Early Calf Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Bullerman Angus, Adrian, Minn.
Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.
Reserve Champion Yearling Pen of Three Bulls: Jindra Angus, Clarkson, Neb.
Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Express Angus Ranches, Yukon, Okla.
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bulls: Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb.
Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.
Reserve Late Calf Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minn.
Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, Okla.
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers: Chestnut Angus, Pipestone, Minn.
–American Angus Association