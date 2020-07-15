2020 PRORODEO Tour Finale moving to Rapid City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2020 PRORODEO Tour Finale is moving locations and changing dates.

The PRORODEO Tour Finale will take place Sept. 23-26 in Rapid City, S.D., offering competitors the chance to score big money in the race to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas as the 2020 regular season concludes.

“It’s great to see Rapid City step in to host this crucial event amid this pandemic,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “The PRORODEO Tour Finale is one of the crown jewels in PRORODEO. It’s also a key element in determining qualifiers for the Wrangler NFR and will give the Top 24 competitors in the Tour one more opportunity to make it to Las Vegas.”

The PRORODEO Tour Finale was originally slated to take place at the Washington State Fair Rodeo in Puyallup, Wash., Sept. 10-13. The event had to be moved when the Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo announced it had canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapid City and the Tour Finale will play a key role in determining which cowboys will be crowned PRORODEO Tour champions and which ones will be heading to the Wrangler NFR, Dec. 3-12. The Top 24 contestants in the PRORODEO Tour standings will qualify for the Tour Finale in Rapid City at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The Central States Fairgrounds is also scheduled to host the Range Days Rodeo Xtreme Broncs, the Xtreme Broncs finale, Aug. 27.

The PRORODEO Tour Finale is scheduled to be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel and streamed on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App. Go to cowboychannelplus.com for more information on how to watch.

–PRCA