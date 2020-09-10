2020 RQHBA Sale

Date: Aug. 23, 2020

Location: Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD

Sale Averages:

42 AQHA Weanlings – $2,405.

16 Ranch and Performance Horses $10,994.

2 AQHA Yearlings $4,000

Top 5 riders – $16,450

Top 10 riders – $12,675

Top 10 stud colt average $3,850

Top 10 weanling fillies – $1,585

Top Riding Horses:

Lot 68 Billy Be Bad for $25,000 sold to Roy Bolden of Buffalo Gap, SD, consigned by Stoyan Lucey.

Lot 64 True Demonstrator for $19,500 to Stan Rennard, Lusk, WY, consigned by Aspen Larmer

Lot 54 Big Blue Pine for $14,750 to Jim and Vonnie O’Dea, consigned by Dallas Gerhardt

Lot 61 FA Patsy Cline for $13,000 to George White of Devils Tower, WY, consigned by Horner Performance Horses.

Yearlings:

Lot 47 Top Yearling Filly, Y Not Shine Star for $4,700 sold to Larry and Donita Denke of Long Valley SD , consigned by Jayne Bilka, breeder Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Weanlings:

High selling weanling stud colts:

Lot 22 Buckskin stallion for $5,500 to Larry/Scott Edoff of Hermosa, SD consigned by Gumbo Quarter Horses.

Lot 1 Black stallion, Cowboys Lucky Go for $4,600 to Aspen Larmer of Molt, MT consigned by Glen and Janet Long.

Lot 44 Dun Roan stallion for $4,250 to Larry/Scott Edoff of Hermosa, SD consigned by Crago Schmidt Quarter Horses.

High selling weanling fillies:

Lot 8 Smokes French Fab for $2300 to Jolene Medill of Eckert, CO consigned by Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Lot 3 French Shine sold for $1900 to Larry and Donita Denke of Long Valley, SD consigned by Glen and Janet Long.

Lot 6 Cowboys Sheza Diva sold for $1750 consigned by Glen and Janet Long.

Hot was the word of the day in describing the 20th Annual Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association Sale. Over 250 buyers came out for the sale day activities along with a large number that viewed and bid on the internet. There was lots of interest in the offering and it held strong through the entire sale.

Winning the Yearling Filly Class was Snippys Shine, owned by Mike/Linda Howie, bred by Long Quarter Horses.

The Yearling Gelding Class was won by Cowboys Streakin Jet, owned by Bunny Bothwell, bred by Long Quarter Horses.

The Yearling Stallion Class was won by WS Just Watchin, owned by Tairyn & Stoyan Lucey, bred by Gumbo Quarter Horses.

Winning the Two Year Old Class was Becky Amio on Harlans Lucky Seven, bred by HM Quarter Horses. Winning the Three Year Old Futurity was Tom Coolahan riding Boonys Skeets bred by Shield 5 Quarter Horses.

It was getting downright hot, when the unique to this sale, weanling showcase began. The showcase allows potential buyers to compare foals side by side in the arena. Saddle horses had a chance to show their “hot stuff” in the preview on cattle, barrels or ridden prior to the sale.

RBQHA appreciates consignors, buyers and sponsors alike. Next year the 21st Annual RQHBA Sale will be Aug. 22, 2021.